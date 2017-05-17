Host Joe Kelley joins ABC and HLN in whirlwind day of TV appearances

Orlando’s Morning News host Joe Kelley joined ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to talk about his listeners’ reaction to recent revelations regarding President Donald Trump.

The discussion focused around a New York Times report claiming President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation. ABC host George Stephanopoulos reminded Joe Kelley that the last time they spoke,Kelley’s listeners were still supportive of the President.

“George, that’s still the case today,” Kelley said. “We’ve been talking to our listeners all morning long, and they’re not even remotely disturbed by these latest reports.”

Kelley went on to say listeners want to know why Comey “sat” on the memo for three months if it was such a big deal.

Twenty minutes after Kelley got off the air, he got a call from CNN asking if he could be on HLN later in the afternoon to again talk about President Trump, James Comey, Russia and the FBI.

