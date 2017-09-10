Umatilla hit hard in the early hours of Hurricane Irma

The end of the nation’s twelve year streak when it comes to avoiding major hurricane strikes on the U.S. coastline is already having budget implications for the federal government, with the tab only expected to grow as Hurricane Irma moves away from the state of Florida, as state, local and federal officials will begin to start figuring out how much was damaged, repeating the process from Hurricane Harvey just two weeks ago. On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved an initial federal emergency declaration for nine counties in Florida, opening the spigot of disaster funding for damage related to Irma. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House announced. The office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that the “Major Disaster Declaration” from Mr. Trump authorized: + 100 percent federal reimbursement for evacuation costs, the costs associated with Emergency Operation Centers. After one month, the feds will pick up 75 percent of the tab, for both local and state expenses. + The feds pay 75 percent of the cost for debris removal by individual counties. “As Hurricane Irma moves through Florida, Governor Scott will work with President Trump and FEMA to approve more funding to additional communities affected by the storm,” the Governor’s office stated. Those who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at https://t.co/SFKfGOMaCI or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA https://t.co/pE0ckTw1ov — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 10, 2017 Last Friday, the Congress gave final approval to $15.3 billion in emergency disaster relief aid for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But lawmakers fully acknowledged that they were going to need to approve even more in the weeks ahead. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) said he had been told last Thursday by the head of FEMA that an extra $7.4 billion in disaster funds for that agency would run out within weeks. “His response was that these funds will last until the end of this month,” Hastings said. “As I said before, our committee is ready and willing to address any additional funding needs that may arise as a result of Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and other major disasters,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (D-NJ), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which will have to deal with additional disaster aid requests. In one example of how Harvey and Irma have already impacted the federal budget,