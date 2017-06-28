’Prudent steps’ taken to improve security on U.S. bound flights

There is going to be more security for international flights bound to the United States. Orlando offers non-stops to 55 international destinations.

“While these actions we are announcing today will improve security on U.S. bound flights, I am hopeful that other nations will follow suit,” said DHS Secretary John Kelly.

Airports and airlines around the world will be required to implement the measures. If they don't, their passengers may be barred from carrying laptops and other large electronics in passenger cabins.

Such a laptop ban has been in place at 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa. The new policy could lead to those bans being lifted.

