Woman refutes anonymous UCF frat hazing complaint

The national headquarters of Lambda Theta Phi said it has suspended its UCF chapter while the school investigate reports of hazing at a recent party.

The University of Central Florida is looking into reports that fraternity brothers engaged in alcohol-fueled parties in which one student had sex with another who was ‘severely mentally [and] physically incapacitated’.

National Executive Director Jarrod Cruz offered this statement to News 96.5 WDBO today:

“Upon receiving an anonymous report concerning our Alpha Alpha Chapter at University of Central Florida, Lambda Theta Phi immediately placed the chapter on interim suspension pending an investigation by the national organization and university. The chapter and national organization are cooperating with the university, and we will take any additional action necessary when the institution concludes its investigation. We find the allegations stand in direct contradiction to our mission and values to promote the spirit of brotherhood, empower Latinx students, and promote Latinx culture. The woman mentioned in the anonymous report proactively reached out to the Fraternity yesterday to refute the allegation of sexual misconduct. With that said, the fraternity will continue our investigation, and the chapter and national organization are cooperating with the university.”