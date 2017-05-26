Teen takes senior photos at Taco Bell, wins the Internet

Instead of choosing a more traditional backdrop like a flowing river or rolling plains, Andrew McBurnie decided Taco Bell was the way to go.

According to Buzzfeed, The Illinois high school senior wanted to take his senior photos at the very table where he and his crew would chow down on tacos and burritos.

Completely clad in a suit and bow tie, McBurnie looks right at home eating tacos on camera.

One can only wonder the complex questions going through his mind in the photos.

Close Taco Bell senior pics

Beef? Shredded chicken? Crunchwrap Supreme or Doritos Locos Taco? We may never know.