SpaceX will help launch your loved one’s ashes into orbit

A company planning to send the ashes of dead loved one’s into space says it will recruit the help of SpaceX to get the job done.

Elysium Space, based in San Francisco, describes itself as a “memorial spaceflight” company made up of former NASA personnel and funeral experts. They aim to “change the vision of death from the underground to the celestial.”

Each customer who signs up gets a kit with a custom ash capsule for cremated remains to be stored. The capsule is sent back to Elysium Space and put on the company’s spacecraft, which will be launched into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

According to CNBC, the Elysium Space CEO says their memorial spacecraft will “respectfully and peacefully” orbit the Earth. Then it will re-enter the atmosphere, “blazing as a shooting star.”

Family and friends will be able to track the spacecraft on an app.

The company has over 100 participants booked with each reservation starting at $2,490.

