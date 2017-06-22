Rabbi accused of impregnating teen from Maitland synagogue

A rabbi affiliated with a Maitland synagogue is behind bars, accused of impregnating a girl.

Lloyd Haughton, 41, is being held in the James K. Polk Correctional Facility on a charge of sexual battery on a minor.

Sanford police began investigating Haughton’s relationship with a 15-year-old girl on March 31, when she came forward to report the rabbi molested her.

The girl’s mother told police, about a month later, that her daughter was pregnant and Haughton was the father. The two allegedly met at Synagogue Beth Israel two years ago. The girl reportedly terminated the pregnancy.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say Haughton was, in fact, the biological father.

Haughton’s bond has been set at $35,000. He’ll go before a judge Thursday afternoon.