Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 83
L 75

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Listen to News 96.5 WDBO now for continuous live coverage of this dangerous hurricane

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Thunderstorms
H 83° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 83° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    79°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 83° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    76°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms / Wind. H 79° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves
Close

Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves

Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves

Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves

By: Gene Wexler

As Florida Governor Rick Scott and authorities beg the residents of the Florida Keys to evacuate in the few remaining hours, some pictures are surfacing showing people who remain.

Despite a mandatory evacuation, a photo hit Twitter on Saturday afternoon showing people seemingly marveling in Hurricane Irma’s giant waves at Key West’s famous “Southernmost Point.”


(Tweet)

“The scene in Key West is...disheartening,” posted Sean Breslin.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves
    Picture shows people in Key West marveling at Irma’s waves
    As Florida Governor Rick Scott and authorities beg the residents of the Florida Keys to evacuate in the few remaining hours, some pictures are surfacing showing people who remain. Despite a mandatory evacuation, a photo hit Twitter on Saturday afternoon showing people seemingly marveling in Hurricane Irma’s giant waves at Key West’s famous “Southernmost Point.” (Tweet) “The scene in Key West is...disheartening,” posted Sean Breslin.
  • Essential Hurricane Numbers for Central Florida
    Essential Hurricane Numbers for Central Florida
    We've compiled a list of essential phone numbers you may need as you weather the storm in Central Florida. >>Find shelter information in Central Florida here<< If you're in doubt about who to call, your county sheriff's office non-emergency number should be able to help direct you to whom you need to speak. A lot of smaller towns use their county sheriff's office to dispatch emergency workers. Law enforcement and EMS non-emergency lines: >>> If you lose power, watch WFTV here <<< Contact numbers and outage maps for Central Florida utilities: Download: Free WFTV weather app INLINE INLINE
  • Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
    Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say
    The National Hurricane Center says it's looking more likely that the eye of powerful Hurricane Irma will strike the Keys, southwestern Florida and the Tampa Bay region starting Sunday. But that doesn't mean Miami area is in the clear. It's not. The western part of the state will most likely get the worst of Irma. And even though Irma weakened when it raked the Cuban coast and islands, it's expected to get its strength back over the ultra-toasty Florida Straits and hit the Sunshine State as a dangerous Category 4 storm. 'Cuba has given it a blow but it's nowhere near being knocked out,' said private meteorologist Ryan Maue of WeatherBell Analytics. 'You're still taking a Category 4 hurricane up across the entire west coast of Florida and you're not weakening it very fast.' Look for Irma to hit the lower Florida Keys on Sunday morning, the southwest coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon and the Tampa region on Sunday night into Monday morning, said National Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen. The latest hurricane center forecast - which still can change a bit and has a margin of error of dozens of miles - projects Irma's potent eye to make three landfalls into Florida: The Keys, around Fort Myers inland to Tampa and then out to open Gulf of Mexico waters briefly before returning inland, north of Homosassa Springs. While Irma's core likely won't hit Southeast Florida, 'that doesn't mean we won't have 20 inches of rain, storm surge,' said Feltgen, who is based in Miami. 'We're going to have a hurricane here.' That includes high winds, just not as high as what the west coast of the state will experience. Feltgen said he worries that people will misinterpret the forecast track change that puts Miami out of predicted area for Irma's eye. Irma is so large that even if the eye is to the west, Southeast Florida will get dangerous winds and water. The Tampa region looks likely to get a direct hit, although that could still change, Feltgen said Saturday. For decades disaster officials and meteorologists have put the Tampa region as one of their worst-case scenarios, along with Miami, New Orleans, Houston and New York. The other four cities have been hit in the last 25 years but Tampa has not been hit by a major hurricane since 1921 when its population was about 10,000, Feltgen said. Now it has around 3 million people. 'It's certainly one of those metropolitan areas where we have one of the greatest concerns, particularly with storm surge, particularly with inexperience,' Feltgen said. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach especially worries about storm surge on the west coast, calling southwest Florida 'surge central.' 'The surge damage is going to be bad,' Klotzbach said. 'That honestly more than the wind is going to be the story.' Looking at hurricane center storm surge maps splashed with bright yellows and reds for deep surges, Klotzbach said Naples makes him especially nervous. 'Look at Naples, the entire town of Naples is underwater,' Klotzbach said. 'That is horrible. God that looks awful.' The hurricane center forecasts 8 to 12 feet (2.4 to 3.7 meters) of storm surge in extreme southwestern Florida, an area that includes Naples. Experts say the area from Venice to Captiva Island will get about 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.4 meters), with the Tampa Bay region getting about 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) further north. Southeast Florida up to Boca Raton can expect 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to 3 meters) of storm surge, with areas further north on the east coast of Florida forecast to get 2 to 4 feet (0.6 to 1.2 meters) of storm surge. High wind, tornadoes and heavy rainfall of up to 20 inches (0.5 meters) are forecast for most of Florida. Overall, it will likely be less costly if Irma hits the west rather than east coast because the east coast has more people and more buildings, said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. But with hurricane-force winds that can stretch more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) wide, all of Florida can be under Irma at any given time, McNoldy said. Meteorologists still disagree about how strong Irma will be when it hits Florida. Maue sees Irma strengthening a lot more over 'bathtub'-like warm waters that are pushing 90 degrees. The Hurricane Center projects the storm hitting as a Category 4 storm, but Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private Weather Underground, said he wouldn't be surprised if Irma hit as a Category 3 hurricane. Irma is likely to remain a hurricane as it continues to chug up through Florida perhaps to the Georgia line, Feltgen said. Georgia will at least get tropical-storm-force winds. It's a few days out and it can still change, but forecasters worry that the remnants of Irma will stall out in the Tennessee Valley and bring lots of rain and potential flooding. If the forecast track doesn't change - it is likely to shift - the Nashville area will end up getting the remnants of both Harvey and Irma. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  • Hurricane Irma: Utility companies prepare for major power outages
    Hurricane Irma: Utility companies prepare for major power outages
    Hurricane Irma may bring widespread power outages in Central Florida and officials said residents need to be prepared to be without power.   Irma is predicted to hit the Central Florida region as a Category 2 hurricane. Hurricane Irma: When power goes out, who gets it back first? Residents should expect numerous toppled trees and widespread power outages, certified Meteorologist Brian Shields said. OUC Orlando Utility Commission officials said if Irma stays on its current path, 80 percent of customers will be without power for seven to 10 days. The commission has 450 linemen and 250 tree trimmers coming from other states. They said there’s a chance that up to 190,000 people in Orange and Osceola counties can go dark.  .@OUCreliableone says roughly 450 linemen and 250 tree trimmers arriving in Orlando/Florida from other states to help during #Irma pic.twitter.com/CgG0BdhCG5 — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) September 8, 2017 Important numbers to write down now: https://t.co/YIscPsE5FH — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) September 8, 2017 “Throughout the next few days, you’re going to see bucket trucks from all over the country descending here in Central Florida,” said OUC spokesperson Tim Trudell. Trudell is urging residents to be ready. “Use today and tomorrow to prepare your homes because it’s going to be a very long, veru difficult time post storm,” he said. OUC will provide tree trimmers with meals and hotels, and Lynx buses will help transport them between shifts to the Operations Center. The additional resources will work with about 200 OUC deployed for thestorm. The company is asking people to take little steps, like removing debris from their yards, to cut down on chances of something bringing down a power line. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the lights back on as quickly as we can, but I will tell you, this looks like a very severe storm,” Trudell said. He said you don’t have to cut your power pre-emptively and you should not plug your generator into your home electric system.   Customers should report outages to 407-423-9018 or click here. >>> If you lose power, watch WFTV here <<< FPL Florida Power and Light released the following statement. “FPL has built the most sophisticated and strongest power grid in the nation. Our goal is to continue providing our customers power now and during the storm. To be clear, FPL has no plans to shut down power to its customers. In fact, we have adequate power to continue serving all customers. After the storm hits, our crews will begin working to restore power as soon as conditions are safe. Once restoration begins in earnest, our goal is to get as many customers up and running as soon as possible and we will not stop until all power is restored.” Read: Essential Hurricane Numbers for Central Florida SECO Energy SECO Energy released the following statement: 'Tropical storm winds will likely affect SECO's area before the storm makes landfall in south Florida on Sunday. Bucket trucks cannot operate in high wind conditions. When winds exceed 35 mph, restoration efforts are curtailed due to safety. It is possible with the hurricane timing and intensity that SECO won't be able to conduct restoration activity beginning Saturday night until winds subside on Monday.  SECO members should expect power to be off for an extended period of time due to hurricane-force winds.
  • Hurricane Irma: Curfew information
    Hurricane Irma: Curfew information
    Curfews have been issued for several Central Florida counties. Check back for updates. Volusia County A countywide curfew will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and is expected to be lifted at 12 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to have bridges at 12 p.m. Sunday because their threshold is sustained winds of 39 mph. Should storm damage cause limited bridge access, beach-side residents must have photo identification and a utility bill or other document to prove their residency. Flagler County A curfew for the beach-side area (Zone A) will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will last from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice. The evacuation zone includes all areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway, including Marineland, Hammock and Flagler Beach along Highway A1A. Orange County A curfew hasn't been issued. Osceola County Officials said they have no plans for a curfew. For information in English and Spanish, call 407-742-0000. Seminole County A curfew hasn't been issued. However officials said they would evaluate the need for one Sunday. Brevard County A curfew hasn't been issued. Lake County A curfew hasn't been issued. Marion County A curfew hasn't been issued. Osceola County A curfew hasn't been issued Sumter County A curfew hasn't been issued. Polk County A curfew hasn't been issued. style='width:100%;height:auto;' >
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.