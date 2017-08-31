Orlando residents sign petition to save home built in the 1920s

ORLANDO, FL - Residents in the Orwin Manor neighborhood of Orlando are fighting to save a home built in the 1920s from being demolished, and replaced with two new homes.
The property at 440 Westminster Street was built in 1926, and recently gained fame as the home where the Dinner Party Project started.
That brings eight strangers together for a meal, and is held at different venues all throughout the city.
The property’s owner submitted plans to the Orlando Municipal Plalning Board to tear the home down.
Residents of the neighborhood have started a petition in hopes of convincing the owner to change their mind, or the Municipal Planning Board to scrap the plan, calling it a staple of the neighborhood.
The proposal will be taken before the Orlando City Council for approval at the end of September.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself