Orange County man accused of randomly firing at drivers in Oviedo

Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man accused of firing a gun at drivers Monday morning at a busy Oviedo intersection.

Several drivers reported seeing a gunman shooting at cars near the intersection of County Road 426 and Oklahoma Street.

One said they saw a man standing outside of a Cadillac Escalade using the vehicle’s door to steady his aim as he opened fire on vehicles traveling up and down C.R. 426.

Thankfully, no one was shot, but several vehicles were hit. Bullet holes were also found in the sign of a nearby business.

When deputies arrived to investigate, they found Marc Anthony Garcia sitting in his vehicle with a pair of handguns and an empty magazine in his lap.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia admitted to the shooting, telling deputies that he “emptied three magazines.” Garcia, 40, also reportedly asked deputies if he “laid anyone down.”

At least three witnesses positively identified Garcia as the shooter.

Garcia, who lives in Winter Park did not tell deputies why he was in Oviedo.

Deputies took him to a hospital for a medical evaluation before booking him into the Seminole County jail.