Man tries to kidnap teenage girl near Lake Buena Vista

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl at an apartment complex near Lake Buena Vista on Tuesday morning.
The girl, 16, was walking to her bus stop on Bastille Lane in front of the Alexandria Parc Vue Apartments when she noticed a tan or white colored older model sedan pass her.
The car drove by a second time and parked. The girl says a man then got out of the car and struck her, causing her to fall to the ground.
The girl says she loudly resisted the man as he tried to pull her towards his car. Another person who lives in the complex noticed the girl kicked and screaming and pulled up to ask what was going on.
The man got back in his car and left the complex in an unknown direction.
The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shaken and bruised because of the attack.
Right now deputies are looking for a white man in his 20’s with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
