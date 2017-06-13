Machine Gun America offering free firearms safety courses

A tourist attraction in Kissimmee is offering free firearms safety courses in honor of the victims of the Pulse terror attack one year ago.

President Marc Adler says several of their staff members at Machine Gun America were directly affected by the attack last year that left 49 people dead and dozens injured.

“Everyone on staff wanted to do something. So, we all sat down and decided that the best thing we can do is to promote education,” said Adler.

Out of that discussion, Adler said they decided on a “three-pronged approach.” Machine Gun America is offering free firearms safety courses this month. They’re also giving away free gun locks, while supplies last, and facilitating firearm transfers.

Adler says it’s just their way of giving back to the community.

“We wanted to make that we got that knowledge out to our community. We do live here and we want to make sure that we’re doing the best that we can to give back,” said Adler.

The fire firearms safety courses are being offered on Saturday, June 17, and the following Saturday, June 24.

Space for each class is limited.

To sign up, send an email to shoot@machinegunamerica.com.