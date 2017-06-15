Leaked map claims to show ‘Nintendo Land’ at Universal Orlando

An image is circulating around various theme park blogs that appears to show an early map of the ‘Super Nintendo Land’ planned for Universal Orlando.

The picture shows a Super Mario World ride that would take up a majority of the expansion. Also included are other popular Nintendo properties like Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Kirby.

According to sources familiar with the project, a Mario Kart ride will be the main attraction. A similar ride is already confirmed for the iteration of Super Nintendo Land coming to Universal Studios Japan.

If the map is accurate, the Nintendo themed land would replace much of the existing KidZone between The Simpson’s Ride and E.T. Adventure.

The map also features meet-and-greet areas, interactive activities and a few restaurants.

Last week, Universal Japan released a preview of its version of the expansion.

(News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to see the video.)

Super Nintendo World is expected to open in Japan in 2020 and Orlando in 2021.