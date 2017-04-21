Polk County, Fla. - Polk County Fire Rescue issued a mandatory evacuation order to residents of the Indian Lake Estates subdivision Friday, as large scale brush fire moved closer to their homes.
The Florida Forest Service has responded to the fire and used tractors to create plow lines in an attempt to protect structures from the blaze.
PCFR's Facebook page said, “Fire crews need residents to leave the area so firefighters can protect structures”
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Whales for displaced residents.
This is the second time this year Indian Lake Estates residents have been evacuated due to a brush fire.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself