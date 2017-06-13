Four L.A. Fitness members have contracted Legionnaire’s disease, a type of pneumonia, and it has been linked to two Orlando-area locations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

L.A. Fitness sent an email to members of its MetroWest and Hunter’s Creek locations Friday, stating the bacteria had been linked to the locations.

“Although it has not been conclusively shown through testing, we want you to be aware of this possible association and provide you with some information about Legionnaires' disease so you are informed,” the email says.

L.A. Fitness has not closed either location while testing is being done—but has limited access to the spa and showers.

The gym issued the following statement:

“Although it has not been conclusively shown that the exposure took place at our facilities, the DOH has recommended we conduct testing and take certain measures to remediate the facilities. Also, out of extreme caution, we separately enlisted the services of Nalco Water, which provides expertise in water treatment and assistance in carrying out the recommendations of the DOH. We will continue to conduct further testing and work under the guidance of the DOH, who have all been extremely helpful.”

The DOH says there has been a total of 17 confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Orange County in 2017.

Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention