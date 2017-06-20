Disney patent reveals guests can throw Captain America’s shield

Disney is developing technology to simulate throwing and catching Captain America’s shield as part of a virtual reality experience, according to a recent patent application.

The patent designs show an apparatus that users would fasten to their forearm with a physical shield on a short rail. The shield would slide on the rail when the user made a throwing motion.

Though the physical shield would never leave the arm piece, sensors would simulate a virtual shield, which would travel based on how a user threw it.

If the user hits a target, the virtual shield will show a “boomerang effect” and return to the user, the application says.

The application describes using the shield apparatus in a “simulated battle scenario” to hit targets and enemies.

"In one embodiment, the throwing apparatus is a toy device that permits the user to play the role of a superhero who uses the projectile to attack virtual or physical targets (e.g., toys) or defend against attacks from the targets or other players in an immersive storytelling environment," the application states.

The application also describes varying the difficulty of hitting certain targets, saying “a super villain may be more difficult to hit than a henchman.”

Though the designs in the application show Captain America's shield, the application indicates the technology could be applied to any situation involving throwing a simulated projectile, such as a baseball or an arrow.

Disney has been developing Marvel attractions for its California Adventure theme park, opening a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction there in May.

Multiple outlets have reported rumors that a Marvel expansion will be coming to the Hollywood section of that theme park.