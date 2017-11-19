Decomposed body found near Orlando International Airport

Orlando police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near Orlando International Airport Sunday morning.

Police say the body was found in a secluded wooded area near the intersection of Avenue C and Andros Place.

The scene has been classified as an "unattended death", meaning time has passes since the person has died.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

The cause of death is also not known, pending an autopsy by the medical examiner's office, which is scheduled to be performed on Monday.