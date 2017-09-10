Curfews taking effect in Florida due to Hurricane Irma

Across Central Florida, curfews are being set in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

In an effort to ensure safety, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs will issue a mandatory countywide curfew to be in effect from Sunday, September 10 at 7pm through Monday, September 11 at 6pm. This curfew will not apply to emergency responders, hospital and healthcare staff or other critical businesses that provide the required service and resources.

For Seminole County, a curfew will be in effect beginning on Sunday, September 10 at 7pm until Monday, September 11 at 6pm. During this time, people are prohibited from being on public streets, highways, parks or other public places. Law enforcement agencies throughout the county will be in place to enforce these restrictions.

For Volusia County, the curfew will be from Sunday, September 10 at 9pm to noon Monday, weather permitting and based on road conditions. The bridges to the barrier island will close when there are sustained winds of 39 miles per hour. This time is subject to change based on the forecasts. Deputies will use discretion when encountering travelers.

For Osceola County, no curfews have been issued.

For Polk County, a curfew has not been issued.

For Lake County, a curfew has not been issued.

For Brevard County, a curfew has not been issued. The Brevard County Emergency Operations Center has issued a mandatory evacuation of barrier islands, including Merritt Island and low-lying areas due to Hurricane Irma.

The town of Melbourne Beach has implemented a curfew at midnight Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday and again 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.