LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building

LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building
LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building

LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building

LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building

By: Joe Kelley joe kelley

London, Eng.  -  Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals.

Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of smoke stretched for miles (kilometers) over the capital. The scent of acrid smoke hung in the air.

"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters on the scene. "In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."

LIVE STREAMING VIDEO - ***Caution - Graphic live images - ***

Cotton said a number of people died in the fire, but she couldn't yet confirm how many because of the size and complexity of the building. Witnesses said that they saw people jumping from the upper floors.

Local residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues in the building, a public housing block built in 1974 and containing 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Residents of London tower fire say safety concerns were ignored by landlord
    Residents of London tower fire say safety concerns were ignored by landlord
    At least 6 people have been confirmed dead after a fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington early Wednesday morning...but many residents believe it could’ve been prevented had the landlord addressed their safety concerns. According to a blog post entitled “KCTMO--Playing with fire!” from 2016, the Grenfell Action Group accused the building’s landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization, of ignoring their complaints about the safety of the high-rise. The post reads in part: It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO, and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders. We believe that the KCTMO are an evil, unprincipled, mini-mafia who have no business to be charged with the responsibility of looking after the every day management of large scale social housing estates and that their sordid collusion with the RBKC Council is a recipe for a future major disaster. ﻿The post goes on to say that “only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterize the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation.” (tweet) Back in 2013, tenants claim that power surging caused by faulty wiring could’ve produced a major fire. Again, they say their safety concerns fell on deaf ears. They also claim that no fire safety instruction were ever given except from a recent newsletter that suggested residents “should remain in their flats in the event of a fire.” Grenfell Tower had just recently been upgraded but many residents say the rain screen cladding used were ‘cheap flammable’ plastic. The Grenfell Action Group posted again after Wednesday morning’s deadly blaze, saying “we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time.” The group then linked to 10 different posts warning about the fire safety risk of the building. (tweet)
  • LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building
    LIVE VIDEO - Fire engulfs London high-rise apartment building
    Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of smoke stretched for miles (kilometers) over the capital. The scent of acrid smoke hung in the air. 'This is an unprecedented incident,' Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters on the scene. 'In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale.' LIVE STREAMING VIDEO - ***Caution - Graphic live images - *** (app users can see video here) Cotton said a number of people died in the fire, but she couldn't yet confirm how many because of the size and complexity of the building. Witnesses said that they saw people jumping from the upper floors. Local residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues in the building, a public housing block built in 1974 and containing 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
  • Rep. Corrine Brown asks supporters for help in paying for new trial
    Rep. Corrine Brown asks supporters for help in paying for new trial
    Former U.S. Representative Corrine Brown spoke to her supporters Tuesday at a prayer service at Mt. Olive A.M.E Church on Church Street in Orlando.   Brown asked for a new trial earlier this month.   Corrine Brown juror removed after statements about 'higher beings' cause… She was found guilty in May of fraudulently taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in a fake charity and using it as a personal slush fund.   Brown says that she hopes to get a new trial request granted before her sentencing in a few months.   Her attorney said if a juror had not been dismissed during deliberations for saying “God told him Brown was innocent,” the trial would have ended in a hung jury.   'The criminal justice system is the new slavery. I feel very strongly about that. Because so many young African-American men, women, Hispanics, others are involved in the criminal justice system,” Brown said.   Brown's attorney says she sold her home and dipped into her retirement fund to fight the federal charges.   Brown passed out envelopes and asked people to donate to her legal defense fund saying no donation is too large.   'It's not money they're giving to me. It is for my legal defense so that I can get a new trial,” Brown said.   'We've seen her heart, and what you have to do is, you have to follow a person's heart,” said Mark Crutcher, pastor of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church.   Brown said even through the criminal justice process, she hasn't stop serving this community. She also maintains her innocence.   'I'm not guilty. They know that. They know me. I've spent my life serving and on my tombstone will not be felon,” Brown said.
  • Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Firefighters are battling a massive, deadly fire in an apartment high-rise in London. >> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • 2 inmates caught, 2 on run after escaping through jail ventilation system, deputies say
    2 inmates caught, 2 on run after escaping through jail ventilation system, deputies say
    Two of the four Oklahoma inmates who escaped the Lincoln County Jail are once again in custody, deputies said early Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff said Trey Goodnight, 27, and Jeremy Irvin, 32, who had been charged with murder, have both been found and arrested.Authorities said they are still searching for the two other inmates who escaped – Brian Moody, 23, and Sonny Baker, 41 – but they are not believed to be in Pottawatomie County.  >> Read more trending newsOn Tuesday, Wagoner County sheriff's deputies searched for one of the escaped inmates in the woods near Broken Arrow.Deputies initially thought they had made contact one of the four escaped inmates but later called off the search.The four inmates reportedly escaped through the jail's ventilation system Monday.– Please visit FOX23.com for updates on this developing story.
