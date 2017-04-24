Florida teenager wears Black Lives Matter prom dress

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA
-
A 17-year-old Palm Beach, Florida high school student is making a statement with a prom dress she had designed to honor black men and women who have been killed.
The Black Lives matter-inspired dress depicts the faces of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and Michael Brown in black and white photos throughout her gown. Milan Morris posted the photos to her Instagram account.
Morris captioned the photo: “Yes I’m black. Yes I’m 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter #BlackLivesMatter #MoveWithPurpose.”
Yes I'm black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. #AllLivesMatter❤️ #BlackLivesMatter #MoveWithPurpose @oprah @steveharvey.tv @beyonce @chrisbrownofficial @badgalriri @tylerperry @kolyon @terrencetorrence @champagnepapi @liltunechi @bigsean @richforever @colinsmith23 @aliciakeys @kendricklamar @realcoleworld @kingjames
The dress was designed by Terrance Torrence. I took him over four days to create the gown, reports the Daily Mail.
Trayvon Martin was 17 when he was shot dead by George Zimmerman in Sanford. Michael Brown made headlines after he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri (Brown was unarmed). Sandra Bland hung herself in a jail cell in Texas after she was arrested for not using a turn signal.
Morris has received mostly positive feedback for her controversial prom attire.
“Such an inspiration for young black women everywhere. God bless. Done with so much class,” writes @m.sunshine3042.
Morris is a star basketball player at Cardinal Newman High School. According to the Palm Beach Post, she’ll attend Boston College in the fall.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself