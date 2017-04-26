Florida fire season 2017 has potential to be worse than 1998

The air is hot and the ground is dry and the Florida Forest Service predicts an above normal Significant Wildland Fire Potential.

In fact, Assistant Fire Chief Ralph Crawford, tells News 96.5 we are already experiencing more fires than in 1998.

“One of the main differences between now and in 1998 is that in this time in 1998 we did not have the fire activity that we are currently experiencing nor the drought. “ Crawford said. “ We are actually a little worse off because we are dry than we were back then.”

You may remember, in 1998 close to 500,000 acres burned in 39 of Florida's 67 counties between May 25 and June 25.

Many communities were evacuated and major highways were closed more than 150 structures were lost and 86 vehicles were lost in 2,200 individual fires.

The total economic impact of fire season 1998 exceeded one billion dollars.

Crawford said now is the time to comply with burn-bans prepare and be cautious, “ Just be careful, if you pull off on the side of the road, your catelac converter is very hot and if the grass is tall and dry it can catch fire.”

The public is urged to use the Ready, Set, Go method which help residents be Ready with preparedness understanding, be Set with situational awareness when fire threatens, and to Go, acting early when a fire starts.

Click here to go to the website.

Crawford said the Forest Service has also reached out to neighboring states to be on standby as back-up.

“I’m happy to say that most of the states have said they have resources available and are standing by to help us if they need to. “ Crawford said.