Oreo accused of secretly changing recipe of their beloved cookies

Oreos are an American dessert staple, but have they changed?

The New York Post reports there's been buzz that Oreos "taste different" for nearly a year on social media and on a website called PissedConsumer.com.

One user on the latter website wrote in March, "Filling and chocolate cookie don't taste the same!," and another wrote on Facebook, "The Oreos suddenly taste different. Like cheap cookies with that disgusting undertaste."

So what gives?

As of July 2016 some Oreos were no longer manufactured at the Nabisco Chicago plant.

Production was moved to Mexico, though the Chicago plant is still open, and Oreos are still manufactured at plants in Oregon, Virginia, and New Jersey (and Canada.)

So some Oreos are made in Mexico, otherwise, Oreo responded to a comment on Facebook saying they hadn't changed the recipe at all.

But, when the Post reached out for comment they were told, "Oreo produced for different markets may have different flavor profiles based on local market tastes. However, any product that is made for North America consumers has the same recipe and taste profile regardless of what site it is produced at."

So the change in taste might just be attributed to your own taste buds.