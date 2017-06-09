Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley

Maybe it’s been a busy work week for you or maybe it was a breeze, either way we’re on the doorstep to what could be a fantastically fun weekend.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin spent some time with Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning with a fun-laden does of what to do this weekend.

The icFlorida Fun 3:

Close Sand art

New Smyrna Beach Sand Art Festival

Creativity and fun abound at the annual New Smyrna Beach Sand Art Festival, Saturday, just south of the Flagler Avenue Beach Approach. You will be amazed as the talented artists create magnificent sculptures from nothing more than sand, water and their skill. We're not talking about the sand castles you plopped together as a kid; these are impressive works of art.

Close Hall and Oates Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: (L-R) Daryl Hall and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears

Two of the most popular and successful music acts from the 1980s will co-headline when Hall and Oates and Tears for Fears play the Amway Center, Friday night. English pop-rockers Tears for Fears emerged in the early 80s, scoring hits with songs such as “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout.” Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Hall and Oates dominated MTV and the airwaves with a string of hits that included “Private Eyes,” “Maneater” and many more.

Close Sea Turtle Festival

7th Annual Sea Turtle Festival

It’s Turtle Time! The 7th Annual Titusville Sea Turtle Festival takes place Friday and Saturday in downtown Titusville. Celebrate sea turtles who nest on local seashores and learn more about them and how to protect the coastal areas and lagoons necessary for their survival. Activities include a beach clean-up, turtle-inspired arts and vendors, Kids’ Zone, food trucks and much more.

There is a chance that Central Florida will see a shower or two over the weekend.

Before you head out, check the icFlorida Events Weather Forecasts by WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.

3 More Fun Things:

