Hopefully you are ready for some good times because there is a ton of fun to be had this weekend.

icFlorida’s Estee Martin visited Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley on Friday morning to talk about this weekend’s best bets for leisure time fun.

New Smyrna Beach Kite Festival

Get ready for a high-flying weekend of colorful fun at the New Smyrna Beach Kite Festival, Saturday and Sunday directly on the beach, just south of Flagler Avenue. Festival highlights include scores of tethered kites, kite demonstrations and competitions hosted by kite clubs and free lessons for first-timers. The kids’ zone offers free kites to the first 400 children each day, and a decorating station to personalize their kites.

139th Silver Spurs Rodeo

Mosey on over to the Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park for the 139th Silver Spurs Rodeo and Wrangler Champions Challenge, Friday through Sunday. Competitions include Bull and Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Team Roping. Mutton Bustin’ and more. Before the rodeo, the kids can enjoy fun and games in the Schools Out Blowout area.

Science Night Live – Craft Beer Edition

Experience the Science Center from a new perspective during Science Night Live – Craft Beer Edition, Saturday at Orlando Science Center. Activities include beer tastings, informal craft beer workshops, giant-screen films, trivia games, star and planet gazing, and access to the new traveling exhibit, Identity: An Exhibition of You. This adults-only event proves there is no age limit on curiosity!

There is a good chance that Central Florida will see some rain throughout the weekend. Before you head out, check the icFlorida Weekend Events Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Rusty McCranie.

