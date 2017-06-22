Tornado flattens buildings near Birmingham, Alabama

A tornado damaged several businesses outside Birmingham, Alabama, onTuesday.

Meteorologist Jason Holmes said buildings, including a liquor store and a fast-food restaurant, in the suburban community of Fairfield, west of the city, were reported damaged.

Holmes also told The Associated Press that trees were down and buildings were reported damaged along the Interstate 20 corridor on the southwestern outskirts of Birmingham.

Photographs on social media showed what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the air in the Birmingham area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.