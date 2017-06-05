Listen Live
Weather
Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
Close

Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms

Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
Photo Credit: Cecilia Wessels/AP
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Cecilia Wessels, who took the image of her husband to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa, said that the twister wasn't as close it appears. (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)

Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Cecilia Wessels/AP

THREE HILLS, Alberta -  When a tornado touched down near Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, one man wouldn’t let that keep him from his yard work.

Cecilia Wessels posted the photo, which is going viral on Facebook, of her husband, Theunis, as he brazenly mows the lawn with a tornado contorting the clouds behind him.

>> See the photo here

My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair

Posted by Cecilia Wessels on Friday, June 2, 2017

She told CBC News that she gave her husband a to-do list and went to take a nap. She woke up to her daughter telling her that her father refused to come inside even with a tornado on the horizon.

>> Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice

Wessels said her whole neighborhood was outside taking photos and videos of the funnel, which caused some property damage but no injuries.

She didn’t expect the photo to get this big, she said, telling CBC: “Now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’”

>> Read more trending news

Theunis insisted that he was never in any danger. He told CBC: “It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us. I was keeping an eye on it”

Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice

