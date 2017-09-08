Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Orange, Seminole, Osceola counties under Hurricane Watch as major hurricane approaches

Hurricanes
Officials: Hurricane Irma could cause 4.1M customers to lose power in Florida
Officials: Hurricane Irma could cause 4.1M customers to lose power in Florida

2 Florida Nuclear Plants Are Shutting Down for Hurricane Irma

Officials: Hurricane Irma could cause 4.1M customers to lose power in Florida

By: Susan Salisbury, Palm Beach Post

With Hurricane Irma aiming for South Florida’s tri-county area, millions of people are expected to lose power to their homes and businesses in what could result in a major rebuilding of Florida Power & Light’s infrastructure.

The storm has the potential to be the biggest disaster in FPL’s, and Florida’s history. Hurricane Irma could cause power outages to 4.1 million customers, FPL officials said Friday. Hurricane Wilma in 2005 was the hurricane that to date resulted in the highest number of FPL customers without power — 3.2 million.

FPL CONDUCTED ITS ANNUAL STORM DRILL IN MAY

“This is not about repairing. It’s about replacing and rebuilding,” FPL president and CEO Eric Silagy said Thursday outside of the company’s command center, which is built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Irma’s 185 mph winds are capable of snapping concrete power poles, Silagy said. The storm could spawn tornadoes, and bring floods and storm surge, as well, he said. Power outages could occur multiple times to the same property.

Gov. Rick Scott promises police escorts for oil tankers

Rebuilding and an anticipated extensive restoration could take weeks and easily cost more than $1 billion, Silagy estimated.

Irma is expected to hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties especially hard, and they’re home to close to 8 million people, Silagy said. FPL has 5 million customer accounts representing 10 million people in 35 counties — half the state’s population.

The 6 deadliest hurricanes ever recorded

“Two-thirds of our customers are in those three counties,” Silagy said. “We have the strongest grid in the U.S. We will just have to execute the plan.”

Ninety percent of FPL’s customers are within 20 miles of the coast, where winds are forecast to be the strongest.

Thursday, hundreds of FPL employees were working to prepare for power restoration after the storm makes landfall and on logistics needed to house and feed utility workers from outside Florida as well as to make sure they have the tools and trucks needed.

Silagy said, “My biggest challenge right now is getting additional crews in because of Hurricane Harvey and because every utility on the Eastern Seaboard is looking at being impacted by the storm. There is a prediction for a Cat 3 in the Carolinas after it hits Florida.”

Workers are coming in from Wisconsin, throughout the Midwest, Texas, California and Canada, Silagy said. FPL expects to have 10,000 workers available before the storm makes landfall and expects to double that over the next week.

“We are swarming this and doing everything we can,” Silagy said.

Crews cannot begin work until winds are below 35 mph and water has receded, FPL spokesman Rob Gould said Thursday at the command center.

An estimated 40 percent of FPL’s customers have never experienced a hurricane, Gould said. Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 mostly impacted areas north of West Palm Beach. So, there hasn’t been a recent hurricane that would have taken out vegetation.

“Mother Nature has not done any housecleaning in South Florida to speak of, from West Palm south, so there’s going to be a tremendous amount of vegetation to come down,” Gould said. “We have a lot of electric equipment in that area. No matter how much you have made the system resilient and you have hardened the system, you are still subject to trees coming down that are not on our right-of-way. You are still subject to debris flying through.”

The outlook for Irma is that some homes will be damaged too badly for power to be restored, because there will be nothing to restore power to, Gould said. Substations, power lines, transformers, poles and other infrastructure could also have to be replaced.

“You will have a situation after this storm likely, where we will be positioned to restore power, but the house or the facility will not be able to accept power,” Gould said.

Power can go out for a number of reasons, such as a tree or car taking out a pole, a branch hitting a wire or a transformer being struck by lightning or a tornado. Underground lines are not a guarantee that power will not go out because at some point, the lines go above ground to connect to the grid.

About 60 percent of FPL’s system is above ground, and about 40 percent is underground or hardened.

During the storm, FPL may cut off power to some customers. For example, if a substation is flooded or if flood monitors are going off, as a precaution the substation is taken offline to prevent more damage and more costly repairs, Gould said.

FPL’s logistics manager, Barry Wilkinson said, “Logistics is all about preparation. We prepare all year long. We have been at this heavily for the last four days.”

While FPL is normally stocked up to in case of a Cat 4 storm, it now has added enough transformers and other equipment to deal with a Cat 3 on top of that.

“We will be rebuilding. We already know that unless it takes a drastic turn,” Wilkinson said.

FPL has 22 staging sites where the workers will pick up equipment and trucks and be fed, and the number of sites will probably grow, Wilkinson said. Hotel rooms have been or are being reserved for the workers.

FPL has roughly $100 million worth of equipment and materials on hand including 13,000 transformers, 15,000 miles of wire and 25,000 poles, and more is on the way.

Since 2006 FPL has spent close to $3 billion on hardening its grids, including inspecting poles and replacing them as needed.

FPL said that since Wilma in 2005, it has much more technology as its disposal, including drones to survey for damage in hard-to-reach areas, smart meters and smart devices.

Silagy called for patience during and after the powerful storm takes its toll.

“It’s not going to be convenient,” Silagy said. “Let’s hope it does a Matthew on us and goes a little bit out to the right. Every mile makes a difference.”

Where to report power outages

FPL said the easiest way to report an outage is on its app.

Download it from the app store. Or, report the outage online at fpl.com.

5 Hacks to Keep Your Smartphone Charged During a Power Outage

Hurricane Irma: When power goes out, who gets it back first?

2 Florida nuclear plants are shutting down
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Winter Park shutting down lake access ahead of Irma
    Winter Park shutting down lake access ahead of Irma
    The city is closing the boat ramp at Dinky Dock Park and all canals in the Winter Park Chain of Lakes at 3 p.m. on Friday, to prevent anyone from being on the water during the hurricane. The city ran out of sandbags earlier this week and is directing residents to seek out sandbags at nearby Orange County locations. Trash collection is normal on Friday, but canceled for next Monday. All city parks, the golf course and recreational facilities will be closed at 6 p.m. Saturday. Since Winter Park has a municipal utility, its crews will be out after the storm repairing any outages. They will not be out, if winds exceed 35 mph, according to city leaders. Click here to reach the city website.
  • Waiting for Irma, House sends $15.3 billion Harvey aid plan to Trump
    Waiting for Irma, House sends $15.3 billion Harvey aid plan to Trump
    With lawmakers worried about another hurricane, the U.S. House on Friday morning sent President Donald Trump a $15.25 billion aid package to deal with damage from Hurricane Harvey, and to bolster federal emergency resources that may be needed in the days ahead for Florida and other states that could be hit this weekend by Hurricane Irma. “We’re here today to tell those folks in Florida, those folks in Texas, that this Congress has your back,” said Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX), who described the devastation in his district, which includes the city of Corpus Christi. “Please vote for this bill,” said Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), who represents a district along the Gulf Coast near the border between Texas and Louisiana. “It is time for us to step up, it is time for us to set politics aside,” said Weber. The vote was 316-90. All 90 votes against the plan came from Republicans, many angered by the addition of a temporary increase in the nation’s debt limit, and a plan to fund the government into early December.
  • Hurricane Irma shark attacks? Don’t fall for these fake videos, hoaxes
    Hurricane Irma shark attacks? Don’t fall for these fake videos, hoaxes
    Several fake videos and unverified stories about Hurricane Irma are making their way around the web. >> Read more trending news The hurricane and its staggering winds, which measured at 185 mph at Irma’s strongest, have devastated islands in the north Caribbean, making it the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded in the region. Irma is expected to reach the U.S. over the weekend, potentially hitting Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. As interest peaks, several videos, articles and photos will be making the rounds on social media. Don’t fall for the following hoaxes: No, Hurricane Irma is not on track to be a Category 6 storm. Some articles, including one from a fake news site claiming to be “CNN Business News,” wrote that the storm could become a Category 6 by the time it hits the U.S. More than 70,000 people shared the story. >> Related: Why Hurricane Irma will not and cannot be a Category 6 This isn’t true and the site, according to officials, is not affiliated with CNN. There's no such thing as a Category 6 hurricane. Category 5 is as high as it goes,' National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Winesett told USA Today. No, Hurricane Irma is not going to destroy New York City. NewsPunch.com posted something about Hurricane Irma potentially destroying New York City (and most of New Jersey) on Sept. 10. The post cited falsified National Hurricane Center storm projections. >> Related: Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know Politifact.com rated the claim “Pants on Fire” and highlighted that the site itself contained a disclaimer saying its owners “make no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information.” The National Weather Service has not announced Irma’s impact on the New York or New Jersey areas.  No, Hurricane Irma isn’t a “liberal hoax.” On Tuesday, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh suggested the media may be exaggerating the threat of Hurricane Irma to push a climate change agenda. >> Related: Hurricane Irma: How do you stay safe in the storm? Headlines then implied Limbaugh suggested Irma was a “liberal hoax,” an exaggeration of his remarks that have been picked up in some conservative circles, according to the Washington Post. From his radio show this week: So there is a desire to advance this climate change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it,” Limbaugh explained. “You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere. All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced. But Hurricane Irma really is one of the strongest Atlantic storms yet and has potential to cause more harm. >> Related: FACT CHECK: Is Hurricane Irma the most intense hurricane ever? No, you don’t have to fear a shark attack. Sharks are not going to attack you during a hurricane, Time.com reported as the ever-popular Sharknado hoax emerged. >> Related: Thinking about leaving ahead of Hurricane Irma? Read this first Why? Because they’ll be too concerned for their own safety. Sharks, along with other fish, are sensitive to barometric pressure, which drops when a storm comes in, said Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach. Instead of trying to attack you, the sharks will feel the change in pressure and swim deeper into the water to be safer. “Most animals will get nature’s alerts and leave,” Lowe said. During Hurricane Harvey, photos of sharks on Houston freeways were also doctored. Be careful of fake forecasts. And don’t share these fake videos. This video shows footage from a tornado that hit Dolores, Uruguay, in May 2016, according to Mashable.com. Fake Facebook Live videos on continuous loop are also being shared. One in particular was viewed more than six million times and actually comes from a 9-month-old video during Cyclone Vardah in India. Facebook has since deleted the videos, but here’s the loop on YouTube: And the original AccuWeather video of the cyclone: To identify fake Hurricane Irma photos, videos and hoaxes, remember the following: Check the source. If you’re not sure, do a Google search to find out if the source is reputable.  Check to see if other reputable sources have reported on the same image/video/theory.  Check Snopes.com for fact-checks.  Rely on your local news, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Weather Channel, the National Hurricane Center, NASA and other reputable sources of weather-related news.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Man shot at Miami International Airport
    Man shot at Miami International Airport
    A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report. >> Read more trending news With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR. The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.
