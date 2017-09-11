After sharing mind-boggling images of Hurricane Harvey’s impact in Texas a few weeks ago, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik has taken to his Twitter account to do the same for Hurricane Irma’s devastating hit on the Caribbean as it plows into Florida.

>> Read more trending news

According to CNET, the ISS commander’s grim footage is taken from approximately 260 miles above Earth.

Some of his most shocking photos involve two comparisons of Turks and Caicos before and after Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

What a difference a week makes, Turks and Caicos before and after #Irma. pic.twitter.com/BAm438TSwe — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

>> Related: 5 hacks to keep ypur smartphone charged during a power outage



Bresnik snapped this next shot on Sept. 7, just after the Category 5 storm and its record-breaking 185-mph winds devastated Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

Tonight, far too many people in #Irma’s path and in its wake. pic.twitter.com/bWQMxae9GV — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 8, 2017

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: Why you should never use a generator during a storm

Two days later, the NASA astronaut captured Hurricane Jose creeping up near Irma.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: How to use the internet during the storm when your internet is down

And here’s Hurricane Irma plowing toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The tentacles of the bow wave of #Irma clawing its way up Florida…. pic.twitter.com/BKCS8RrCnB — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 10, 2017

Since then, Irma has been downgraded from Category 5 to a tropical storm, but only after taking at least five lives in Florida.

The storm killed more than 35 people in the Caribbean.