Hurricane Irma: Shelter locations in Georgia

Shelters for people and pets are now open across Georgia for Hurricane Irma evacuees, from this list provided by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
American Red Cross Shelters
Individuals with Functional and Access Needs are welcome at all general population shelters and are encouraged to bring any medications and equipment with them.
Brooks (East Macon) Recreation Center: OPEN
3326 Ocmulgee E Blvd, Macon, GA 31217
North Macon Park Community Center: OPEN
815 N Macon Park Dr, Macon, GA 31210
Frank Johnson Recreation Center: OPEN
2227 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31201
Columbus Civic Center: OPEN
400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
Trinity on the Hill: OPEN
1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904
Westside High School: OPEN
1102 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907
Blackshear Trail Elementary: OPEN
1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, GA 31015
Waycross High School: OPEN
700 Victory Dr, Waycross GA 31503
Cross Point Church: OPEN
4100 North Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602
First Baptist Church of Cuthbert: OPEN
657 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840
Dublin High School: OPEN
1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021
East Laurens High School: OPEN
920 HWY 80 E, East Dublin, GA 31027
Abraham Baldwin College: OPEN
2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793
Albany Civic Center: OPEN
100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701
Liberty Square Church: opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9
2001 Liberty Square Dr NE, Cartersville, GA 30121
Animal Shelters
Below is a list of animal shelters.
Albany Humane Society: OPEN
1705 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, Georgia 31707
Macon Market Pet Shelter: OPEN
2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 310206
Muscogee PAWS Humane, Inc.: OPEN
4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus GA 31907
Okefenokee Fairgrounds: OPEN
2451 Knight Avenue, Waycross, Georgia 31503
The Pet Lodge: OPEN
5970 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley, GA 31030
Southern Pines: OPEN
575 Southern Pines Rd, Dublin, GA 31021
Augusta Animal Shelter: OPEN
4330 Deans Bridge Road, Blythe, Augusta, Georgia 30805
Good Samaritan Shelters
The list below is of good Samaritan shelters that are available or soon-to-be available throughout the state. Please note that this list in not all-inclusive. Those seeking more information should reach out to their local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) office. Their contact information can be found on the GEMA/HS website.
Freedom Church: OPEN with space available for pets
500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville, GA 31061
Park Avenue United Methodist Church: OPEN with limited room available for those with pets, significant room available for those without pets
100 E Park Ave Valdosta, GA 31602
Macedonia Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for campsites
3420 E Centerpoint Rd, Preston, GA 31824
Scott Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for pets
5 Archer Pond Smith Rd, Adrian, GA 31002
Northside Baptist Church: OPEN
423 E County Rd, Thomaston, GA 30286
Remnant Church of God: opens 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9
83205 Memorial Drive Waycross, GA 31501
Macedonia Baptist Church: opens 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9
702 Arnold McKinney Dr. Waycross, GA 31501
Manor Community Center: opens at 1:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept 9
Manor-Millwood Rd. Manor, GA 31550
Brewton Parker College Gillis Gymnasium: opens at 12:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10
201 David-Eliza Fountain Circle Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445
First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10
Corner of US Hwy 280 & US Hwy 221 Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445
Calvary Grace Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept 10
777 US Hwy 280, Ailey, Georgia 30410
Zion Hill Free Will Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10
3064 Zion Hill Road Millwood, GA 31552
New Life Assembly of God Church: opens 1:00 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 10
2191 Golf Course Road, Blackshear, GA 31516
Open Campgrounds
West Point Lake will open Holiday campground to accommodate evacuees from Hurricane Irma. Registration for a campsite will be handled at Holiday campground gatehouse.
Although not required, evacuees are encouraged to call Holiday campground in advance at 706.884.6818. Please provide some form of identification that verifies they reside in one of the impacted areas from this hurricane before obtaining a campsite.
Address: 954 Abbottsford Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240. The park is located off GA
Highway 109, approximately 10 miles west of Lagrange, GA.
Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge on their unreserved campground facilities to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma. The speedway will open its facilities Thursday. Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house. For more information, contact the speedway at (770) 946-4211 or go to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.
Equine Evacuation Sites
Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will serve as an equine evacuation site for those in the line of Hurricane Irma. GNFA has a limited number of stalls available that will be opened to evacuees on a first come, first serve basis, no reservations will be accepted.
Owners will be required to provide the necessary feed, hay and tack to care for all horses while here.
With the limited number of stalls available, equine owners will need to have a secondary site in case they’ve met capacity before arriving in Perry.
