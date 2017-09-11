Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

Hurricanes
Hurricane Irma damage: 4 tips for dealing with insurance claims
Hurricane Irma damage: 4 tips for dealing with insurance claims

Irma Aftermath In Florida

Hurricane Irma damage: 4 tips for dealing with insurance claims

By: Jennifer Sorentrue, Palm Beach Post

As Hurricane Irma battered Florida on Sunday and other parts of the Southeast on Monday, the Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier offered these 4 tips for residents whose property has been damaged as a result of the storm.

1. Locate all applicable insurance policies. This may include a homeowners’ policy, flood policy (flood coverage is not covered under a typical homeowners’ policy and is separate coverage) and an automobile policy (may cover damage to your car from flooding).

2. Document all damaged property and belongings. Take photos or shoot video footage before attempting any temporary repairs. When you file an insurance claim, you may be asked for visual documentation of damages. A photographic home inventory is a handy resource for this situation. A free smartphone app developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners called “MyHome Scr.APP.book” can help you take and store a room-by-room log of photos.

Mike Stocker/AP
Debris from a sailboat that crashed, then smashed into the Dinner Key Marina in Miami, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. 
Photos: Hurricane Irma damage in Florida Keys

Photo Credit: Mike Stocker/AP
Debris from a sailboat that crashed, then smashed into the Dinner Key Marina in Miami, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. 

3. Contact your insurance company or insurance agent as soon as possible to report damages.

Insurance policies require prompt reporting of claims, so it is important to act as soon as possible.

4. Cover damaged areas that may be exposed to the elements in order to prevent further damage.

Your insurance company may reimburse the expense of these temporary repairs, so keep all receipts. Remove water-logged and otherwise damaged items from your house to prevent the spread of mold, but document them and do not dispose of any damaged property until your insurance company adjuster has had an opportunity to survey it.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Multiple people have died and millions are without power across Florida. In Georgia, heavy rain and winds continue to damage homes and thousands are without power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Local businesses re-open after Hurricane Irma
    Local businesses re-open after Hurricane Irma
    Below is a list of businesses and restaurants who have re-opened their doors Monday.  RESTAURANTS: Applebee's in Maitland Arby's in Palm Bay on Malabar  Avenue GastroPub in Downtown Orlando Bahama Breeze locations in Altamonte Springs (6p), on I-Drive (7p), and in Waterford Lakes (7p) Blazing Tomato Pizza & Pasta on I-Drive Boardwalk Pizza on Lake Howell Road in Winter Park Bocas on Park Ave in Winter Park Boi Brazil Steakhouse on I-Drive  Bubba's Catfish House Checkers on East Colonial Cheddar's in Sanford is open Chianti's in Sanford Chili's on East Colonial & Alafaya, Orange City, and in Oviedo till 9pm China Gourmet in the Villages China Wok on Americana and John Young Parkway China Wok in Apopka  Chinese Restaurant by Walmart on Rhinehart Road in Lake Mary Chinese Wok Roll on Malabar in Palm Bay Del Taco on I-Drive Don Julio's on Chickasaw Trail in Orlando  Friendly Confines in Metro West Giovanni's on Narcoossee Road near Moss Park Golden Corral on Kirkman in Orlando Grand China Buffet in Davenport Hand Roll Sushi on Hiawassee will open after 6:30pm Ichiban on I-Drive  IHOP on I-Drive and on Hwy 27 in the Four Corners Area Izziban Sushi on Sand Lake Road in Orlando Jade Bistro on Edgewater Drive in College Park Josie's Pizza in Metro West Kystal Burger on West Vine St. in Kissimmee La Antioquena in Lake Mary Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant and Irish Pub on Market Promenade in Lake Mary Luna Pizza in Longwood Mannino's Pizza on US-27 in Davenport Marco's Pizza (Hwy 50 & Hancock) in Clermont McDonald's -- multiple locations open I-4 and the Polk City Exit 44 & Hwy 50 & Hancock in Clermont Mellow Mushroom in Sanford Ni Hao on East Colonial & Chuluota North End Pizza on Aloma Avenue in Oviedo Numerous Waffle House locations - check your nearby location Numerous WaWa stores - check your local store Ocean Sun Brewing on Curry Ford Road in Orlando Ovation Bistro & Bar on US-27 in Davenport Pannulo's Italian Restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park Papa John's Pizza -- multiple locations open (Alafaya, Colonial) - check your nearest location Pizza Hut -- check your closest location, but 434 and 1792 location is open Plum Tree Chinese in Lake Nona QQ To Go Chinese Food Takeout on US-27 in Davenport Roque Pub on Curry Ford in Orlando Sodo Sushi Bar & Grill on Crystal Lake Street in Orlando Sonny's BBQ -- check your closest location, but Winter Park location is open Subway in Oviedo Tapa Toro on I-Drive in Orlando Taverna Italiano at Rock Springs Ridge on Rock Ridge Blvd in Apopka The Knights Pub on Alafaya Trail in Orlando near UCF The Stubborn Mule on Eola Drive in Orlando Vinzo's Italian at 436 & Red Bug Road NON RESTAURANTS/BUSINESSES 7-11 by Sam's on Rhinehart Road Home Depot on Lake Mary Blvd O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Avalon Park Publix in Deltona on Saxon Blvd. open till 7pm cash only Shell Station at I-4 off-ramp at the Fantasy of Flight Exit open w/gas Target at Posner in Davenport open and has water ENTERTAINMENT Clicks Billiards Sports Bar in Orlando near Curry Ford Road Text  21232 and tell us if your business is open after the storm. 
  • GALLERY: Hurricane Irma damage in Central Florida
    GALLERY: Hurricane Irma damage in Central Florida
    News 96.5 WDBO listeners continue sending in pictures of Hurricane Irma’s destruction across Central Florida. Check out a gallery of highlights from Day 1 of the recovery: GALLERY: News 96.5 WDBO listeners share hurricane storm damage pics
  • U.S. Rep. calls Texas 'no' votes on Harvey relief 'unconscionable'
    U.S. Rep. calls Texas 'no' votes on Harvey relief 'unconscionable'
    U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, on Monday described as “unconscionable” the vote last week of four Republican colleagues from Texas against a $15.25 billion initial aid package to help state residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news “I don’t want to judge them,” McCaul said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I judge myself and my conscience and when I have people dying and hurting in my home state, it was my duty and my moral obligation to help them, and I felt that that vote was a vote of conscience to help people in my state and also now in Florida.” “I think that’s what Americans do and I think it’s unconscionable to vote against something like that,” McCaul said. The four Texans — Reps. Joe Barton, Jeb Hensarling, Sam Johnson and Mac Thornberry — were among 90 Republicans who voted against the House’s concurrence with the Senate’s larger relief package Friday. None of the four represents districts affected by Harvey. Republican opponents complained that the aid was linked to a three-month lifting of the debt ceiling. “I think having to raise the debt ceiling was the issue, and the fact is that Mick Mulvaney is the director of OMB and he was a Freedom Caucus guy when he served with us, and he told us point blank that you could not appropriate disaster relief if you didn’t raise the debt ceiling, so we were stuck with that choice,” McCaul said. “What do you (do) with that choice? Just stand on principle and vote ‘no?’ And I question that principle. Or do you vote to help people back in your home state who are hurting really badly?” Asked if he expected a competition with Florida for federal disaster help because of Hurricane Irma, McCaul said, “I don’t think you’re going to see some Texas vs. Florida thing. This is going to be an American issue and, if anything, it will bring the Texas and Florida delegations together for that funding.”
  • 149 people rescued from 550 homes in Orlo Vista
    149 people rescued from 550 homes in Orlo Vista
    Fire Rescue and the National Guard team up to rescue 149 residents from 550 homes that were impacted by flooding in the Orlo Vista area Monday. The National Guard, teaming up with the Orlando Police and Fire Department,  started pulling residents from the waist high water before daylight. Residents told us they woke up to rising waters. “Some of the house was flooded at 9 o’clock last night, but when I woke up this morning everything was flooded.” said Karland Gillens Gillens said he was not ready to be out of his home, but he was ready to get out when the rescue workers came. “Everything in the house is floating” Gillens said. They even saved several pets during the chaos.  The residents were relocated to storm shelters.  
