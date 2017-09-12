Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Hurricanes
How to keep your kids entertained and your sanity when trapped at home by severe weather
Close

How to keep your kids entertained and your sanity when trapped at home by severe weather

Here's What to Keep and Throw Out After a Power Outage

How to keep your kids entertained and your sanity when trapped at home by severe weather

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

When severe weather traps you inside your home with your children, whether in the aftermath of a hurricane or during less severe bad weather and power outages, there are things you can do to keep kids entertained while you keep your sanity.

>> Read more trending news

If you're home for the day, or a few days, here are a few things you can do to stay entertained without going crazy or running up your data plans.

If you still have power:

Do some family-friendly baking:

One way to keep kids occupied is with a slew of simple cooking tasks (cracking eggs, manning the mixing bowl) and the promise of sweets.

Cooking Light has a roundup of “kid-friendly desserts,” including gluten-free s'more bars, chewy caramel apple cookies and more. If you run through that list, the Food Network has another.

And not having kids is no reason not to bake in bad weather: for company, just sub in the closet available roommates, family, friends or pets. (This advice applies to the rest of the list.)

>> Related: Hurricane Irma: What to do about fallen trees and how to stop the danger

Check out these party games:

Jackbox's Drawful is a bizarre twist on Pictionary: players score points not just for drawing the best possible version of, say, "angry ants"; but also for getting other players to guess their answer for a given drawing instead of the correct one.

Drawful comes packaged as part of the Jackbox Party Pack and is available to buy and download here, and is compatible with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV and others. All you need to play is a phone, tablet or controller. 

But if you're feeling more competitive and less artistic, consider QuizUp. Available for both iPhone and Android. This competitive trivia app pits two players against each other in seven rounds of questions in one of several hundred different categories, including pop culture and academia. And it's free. 

Get crafty:

Create a crafting area in your home. Fill it with crafting materials like tape, paper and boxes. When inspiration strikes your child, they can create fun things in their own “workshop.”

Gordon Donovan/Getty Images
Power outages are common during severe weather because high winds can knock trees into electrical lines, causing blackouts.
Close

Fallen tree

Photo Credit: Gordon Donovan/Getty Images
Power outages are common during severe weather because high winds can knock trees into electrical lines, causing blackouts.

Without power:

Get clever:

When the house goes dark, kids’ imaginations light up. A trip to the bathroom with a flashlight can become an adventure, and reading stories by candlelight will stick with them more than just another movie night. 

Get ahead of a power outage:

Stock up on glow sticks. Kids can really have fun with these simple light sticks. Once you crack them, they provide a bright light for up to 12 hours and a dim light for as long as 36 hours. They come in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colors, and can provide hours of fun for children.

>> Related: Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage

Build a fort:

Kids love building forts just for fun anyway. So if you find yourself in the dark without power, gather up pillows and blankets, and plan on moving some furniture around to help your little ones build the perfect fortress. You can even make it more like an adventure. Plan to snuggle in for the night, and maybe tell a few ghost stories, too.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Sheriff: Slain Realtor’s ex tearfully admits strangling her on eve of Harvey
    Sheriff: Slain Realtor’s ex tearfully admits strangling her on eve of Harvey
    A Texas man accused of killing his ex-wife as Hurricane Harvey bore down on the city of Houston has admitted to strangling her, authorities said.  Steven Wayne McDowell, 44, of the Houston suburb of Baytown, made a brief court appearance Tuesday for a probable cause hearing in case, CBS News reported. He appeared somber and said little during the appearance.  It was after that hearing that Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told reporters that McDowell admitted to strangling Crystal Seratte McDowell in his home. The Houston Chronicle reported that Steven McDowell wept as he told investigators about killing his ex-wife and mother of his children.  Related: Realtor who vanished during Hurricane Harvey found slain, ex-husband charged McDowell led sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers to Crystal McDowell’s body, which he had dumped in a wooded area in west Chambers County. Her body was recovered Saturday, more than two weeks after she was allegedly killed, the Chronicle reported.  “We really don’t have any motive at this point in time,” Hawthorne said.  The sheriff said that the timing of the hurricane played no part in the homicide.  Crystal McDowell, 37, was last heard from on Aug. 25, when she texted her new boyfriend and told him she was heading to her ex-husband’s home to pick up their children, ages 8 and 5.  Hawthorne on Tuesday shot down rumors that the children witnessed the crime.  CBS News reported that the children, who were allowed to stay with their father while the search for their mother was ongoing, are now in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.  >> Read more trending news The couple’s divorce had been finalized three months before her death, but friends said that Crystal McDowell was living at her ex-husband’s home while her own home was being renovated.  Her family reported her missing on Aug. 26 when she failed to return with the children or show up for work.  Friends and family said that Crystal McDowell was content in the days before her disappearance. In a Facebook post she wrote two days before she vanished, she expressed that happiness. “I’ve never been happier in my whole life than I am right now,” she wrote. “God is so good.” Hawthorne said the fact that the hurricane blew through the area on the same day Crystal McDowell vanished hindered the search for her. “That was when the storm was happening, that Saturday night,” Hawthorne told the Chronicle. “And then, obviously, it engulfed all of us Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.” In the aftermath of the storm, Crystal McDowell’s partially submerged car was found in a motel parking lot near Interstate 10, the newspaper reported. Detectives investigated her disappearance and identified several people of interest, including her boyfriend, an uncle and Steven McDowell.  Meanwhile, Crystal McDowell’s family hired a private investigator to help find her. Texas EquuSearch, a world-renowned volunteer search and rescue group, also got involved in the search before her body was found.
  • 6-year-old walks through wind, rain after picked up by wrong school bus
    6-year-old walks through wind, rain after picked up by wrong school bus
    A Charlotte, North Carolina, mother is outraged, claiming her 6-year-old son was picked up by a bus he shouldn't have been on after he was forced to cross a busy street alone. The boy’s mother said that staff at his school put the child on a school bus he wasn’t supposed to be on. After school Monday, Mikel Laney then walked more than a mile through the rain and storms. >> Read more trending news “I was soaking wet,” Mikel said. “I thought someone was going to kill me or something,” the child said. His mother, Tiffany Mungo, said the first-grader was never supposed to be on a school bus at all. She said she texted his teacher at Ashley Park Elementary School and asked the teacher to make sure he got on a bus for an after school program. The teacher replied, “OK, got it!” As Mikel was walking to his grandmother's home, he said another school bus pulled up. The driver picked him up and dropped him off at his grandmother's home, which is how his mother said she found out what happened. 'That’s dangerous,” the mother said. “Anything could'v’ happened. He could’ve been hit by a car. A stray dog, anything ‘got him. He could've been kidnapped.” “(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) is aware of the concern and actively looking into the incident,” a CMS spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We're checking on the transportation changes and encouraging parents to follow protocol for making changes to students’ drop-off schedules.” Murgo said the school's principal called her to apologize and said it would never happen again.
  • Reports: Florida GOP leader once beat female classmate with claw hammer until it broke
    Reports: Florida GOP leader once beat female classmate with claw hammer until it broke
    Florida GOP officials find themselves in an unusual position after they learned that a newly elected member of the Broward County executive board was once charged with attempted murder in connection with the brutal claw hammer attack of a female classmate at his California prep school. Rupert Tarsey, 28, was elected secretary of the Broward County GOP chapter four months ago, according to the Miami Herald. His new position came into question after a fellow member made the discovery earlier this month.  That member informed Broward County GOP chairman Bob Sutton about Tarsey’s past over the Labor Day weekend. “We were blindsided,” Sutton told the Herald. “He’s a member of the Knights of Columbus, for Christ’s sake. And he came highly recommended by the former chair. We had no idea what his background is. “We want him out, but he is refusing to resign. He deceived us. It looks like he even used a reputation management firm to make sure we wouldn’t find out who he is.” Tarsey, who volunteered on President Donald Trump’s campaign, admitted that he has no intention of resigning his post.  “Why should I resign?” Tarsey asked. “I did nothing wrong, and I was elected. This is just party politics.” Sutton suspended Tarsey from party functions last week.  Tarsey’s real name is Rupert Ditsworth, the Herald reported. He changed his name to Tarsey, his mother’s maiden name, when he moved to Fort Lauderdale two years after the 2007 incident, the newspaper said.  A Los Angeles Times story reported that Tarsey, then 17, was accused of attacking Elizabeth Barcay, an 18-year-old classmate at Harvard-Westlake School in L.A., on May 14, 2007, with a claw hammer, hitting her at least 40 times and splitting open her head. Barcay’s mother, Barbara Hayden, told the Times that her daughter also suffered a shattered leg and a broken nose in the attack.  Tarsey’s parents admitted him to a psychiatric hospital immediately after the assault, the Times reported. He was initially charged as a juvenile with both attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The juvenile case was dropped, and he was rearrested in June 2007, the day after his 18th birthday, so he could be tried as an adult. Prosecutors at the time told the Chronicle, the online newspaper of Harvard-Westlake School, that Tarsey was tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the victim. If convicted of the charges, he faced a possible life sentence. The Times reported that the attack started after Tarsey invited Barcay to ride with him to a juice bar after a big Advanced Placement exam at school. After drinking smoothies and returning to his Jaguar, he grabbed a backpack from the rear seat and placed it between his legs, according to Barcay. Barcay told police that instead of returning to school, Tarsey parked in a residential neighborhood in Studio City, not far from campus. Appearing anxious, she said he told her he was contemplating suicide. When she urged him to return to school to seek help from a counselor, she said he told her, “It isn’t going to happen that way,” the Times reported. Telling her he wasn’t going to kill himself alone, he pulled a claw hammer from his backpack and attacked her, the newspaper said.  A witness walking nearby saw the struggle inside the Jaguar and called 911, the newspaper said.  Tarsey got out of the car, pulled open the passenger-side door and pulled Barcay out by her hair, the Times said. He continued hitting her with the hammer until the tool broke. He then choked her until she bit his finger, the Times reported. That’s when Tarsey got back behind the wheel and drove off.  >> Read more trending news Tarsey ultimately claimed self-defense in the case. “In the end, I pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor,” Tarsey told the Herald. “It’s not the charges that matter, it’s what happens in court.” He argued that he did not change his name to hide who he was, but did so after his parents divorced. He said he is estranged from his father.  After moving to Florida, Tarsey went to college and earned an MBA from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. He is now married with two children and a third on the way. Barcay, who went to prom and graduation in a wheelchair following the attack, went on to study at Williams College. Her alumni information shows that she went on to earn a master’s degree in education from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.  She is now an elementary school teacher in the Boston area. 
  • President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump will go to Florida on Thursday to see some of the aftermath from Hurricane Irma, as that state continues to clear debris, and figure out exactly how much damage was done in a wide swath from Jacksonville through South Florida and into the Florida Keys. This would be the second trip in recent weeks to an area hit hard by a tropical system; Mr. Trump made two trips to the Gulf Coast, stopping in Texas and Louisiana, to get a look at damage and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey. “The President’s action during these times demonstrate why he is a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sarah Sanders: President Trump will visit Florida on Thursday following Hurricane Irma https://t.co/83rqzJVwOz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 12, 2017 As to where the President would visit, Sanders told reporters at the daily White House briefing that those specifics weren’t finalized as yet. “Details are still being finalized, we hope to have some of that ironed out later today,” Sanders said.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.