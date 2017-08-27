Houston man goes fishing in Harvey-flooded living room

Amid the chaos Tropical Storm Harvey has brought to Texas, one uninvited Houston house guest has found viral fame.

>> Read more trending news

Viviana Saldana posted three video clips of her father trying to catch a fish with his bare hands. The fish, by the way, was in their flooded living room.

Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room? 😂😂 y'all help me get this to the news lmao Posted by Viviana Saldana on Saturday, August 26, 2017

“Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?” Saldana wrote in the Facebook post. As of Sunday evening, the videos had been shared more than 366,000 times on Facebook.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Saldana called her dad “a great example of someone who turns a negative into a positive.”

"At some point, you have to accept the inevitable and make a chooice to enjoy every moment, bring laughter and a little light to your worried family,” Saldana wrote.



"A lot of people assumed our positive outlook ... was a result of having good flood insurance -- in (actuality), we don't. We just know that the material things can be replaced, and family is all that really matters."

She shared her family's thoguths for others affected by the storm.



"One thing we are sure of is that this state is full of hardworking, hustling people who will make it out of anything life throws at us, and we will rebuild together and more united than ever because that's what Texas is about."

[h/t Houston Chronicle]