Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma’s march across Florida

Hurricanes
Florida woman shelters horses inside her home during Hurricane Irma
Close

Photo Credit: Mary Turner/Getty Images

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -  Across Florida, people hunkered down over the weekend to ride out Hurricane Irma with their families, friends and pets. 

Georgia Mott, of Okeechobee County, is no different, except that she’s sharing her house with six dogs and two horses named Goose and Dixie. 

When you live in a house made of poured concrete you bring all the animals inside for #hurricaneirma. The horses and 6...

Posted by Georgia Mott on Saturday, September 9, 2017

“We decided to stay because of how chaotic it was getting out of Florida,” Mott said. 

As the storm approached and her friends with horses started moving their animals into concrete barns, Mott got to thinking. 

“We got the idea to bring them inside the house, seeing as how it sits on a hill and is also made of concrete,” Mott explained. “We figured it was the safest choice.” 

So, they cleared out the laundry room and brought in hay and shavings to make the animals comfortable. Goose and Dixie also were given medications to keep them relaxed.

“The horses have been amazing since we brought them in yesterday evening,” Mott said. “They are probably more relaxed than I am.”

Mott posted a picture and video of Dixie and Goose on Facebook and it went viral. Thousands of people shared it and commented on it.

“I am blown away by the amount of attention it has gotten and the outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” Mott said.

