The Anheuser-Busch community in Cartersville, Georgia, is helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Georgia-based company is sending more than 500,000 cans of emergency drinking water to Baton Rouge.

The brewery makes 24 different varieties of beer but when disaster strikes, crews skip the hops to package something critical to the needs of those displaced: canned water.

"Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia, brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations," said Sarah Schilling, Brewmaster of Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville brewery.

The water will make the more than 500-mile journey and is scheduled to be delivered to the Baton Rouge Red Cross facility on Monday morning.