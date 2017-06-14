Southwest offers $39 flights to celebrate 46th birthday

Southwest is giving a present to customers in celebration of its 46th birthday.

The budget airline is offering low-priced flights with a sale that offers tickets for as low as $39 for a one-way trip, according to Travel & Leisure.

The seats, travel days and markets for the offers are limited and blackout dates -- like holidays -- apply, according to the Southwest website.

Regional travel -- to and from East Coast cities, for example -- are the cheapest, with one-way travel from Oakland, California, to Reno, Nevada, at $39.

Other trips include $130 one-way from Atlanta to Las Vegas or $132 one-way from Atlanta to Los Angeles; $59 one-way from Columbus, Ohio, to Washington; $69 one-way from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas; and $135 one-way from Austin, Texas, to Seattle.

Travel & Leisure reported that most sale prices are on Monday through Thursday flights between August 22 and December 16.

Reservations for low-price tickets must be made by June 15 at 11:50 p.m. in the time zone in the city of departure. The tickets are non refundable.

The full list of destinations under the Southwest sale can be found at Southwest.com.