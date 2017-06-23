Snapchat introduces location-sharing with Snap Map

Snapchat is introducing a new way to locate your friends with the Snap Map.

The social media platform announced the news this week, revealing that the location-sharing feature will allow friends to find each other or anyone in the world using its map.

“We've built a whole new way to explore the world! See what's happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure,” the company said in a statement.

So how does it work?

Pinch your Snapchat camera home screen to access it. The feature, which only updates when you open the app, allows users to scan the page, spotting friends no matter where they are on the globe.

Your friends will pop up as ActionMojis, users as cartoons, and you can tap on one to watch their story or send them a direct message.

There are also snaps that don’t show up as ActionMojis. Instead, they appear as circular thumbnails. These posts are from other Snapchat users, and areas that are red indicate a lot of people are snapping from one place.

The update comes in addition to the app’s existing location geofilters. If you are not interested in making your location known, use the “Ghost Mode” button. With this function, you can still access the map, but others won’t be able to find you on it.

Or you can select “My Friends” or “Select Friends” to choose exactly who can view where you are.

The feature may raise concerns for parents, but USA Today reported that Snapchat addressed those concerns in a statement:

“The safety of our community is very important to us and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents and educators have accurate information about how the Snap Map works. With Snap Map, location-sharing is off by default for all users and is completely optional. Snapchatters can choose exactly who they want to share their location with, if at all, and can change that setting at any time. It’s also not possible to share your location with someone who isn’t already your friend on Snapchat.”

Take a look at the video below to learn more.