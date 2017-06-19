Listen Live
Technology
Facebook adds fundraising option to Safety Check, among other updates
Facebook adds fundraising option to Safety Check, among other updates

Facebook adds fundraising option to Safety Check, among other updates
Facebook adds fundraising option to Safety Check, among other updates

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Facebook’s Safety Check feature will soon allow users to start fundraisers to directly help victims of a particular crisis.

» RELATED: Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebrate LGBT Pride Month 

The upgrade is one of four new updates coming to the tool, Facebook announced last week.

According to TechCrunch, fundraising could potentially mean big business for the social media conglomerate.

>> Read more trending news

Facebook’s personal fundraisers have a 6.9 percent plus 30 cent fee that flows into payment processing, vetting and security, TechCrunch reported.

Facebook nonprofit fundraisers have fees of 5 to 5.75 percent. With the new fundraising update, Facebook fundraisers could get even more attention.

» RELATED: Facebook accused of helping advertisers target ‘insecure’ teens 

In addition to the fundraising tool, Safety Check will include the Community Help feature on desktop, which launched on mobile earlier this year, for users to find and give help in terms of food donation, shelter and transportation.

The third update includes a feature for people to add a personal note when marking themselves as safe during a crisis to “reassure friends” and “provide more context.”

» RELATED: Facebook users can now use GIFs in the comment box

And lastly, Facebook will be integrating informational crisis descriptions into the feature for more context about the disaster. Information will feed from NC4, a third party global crisis reporting agency.

The Safety Check feature, first introduced in 2014, has been activated more than 600 times and has notified people that their loved ones are safe more than one billion times, according to Naomi Gleit, vice president of Social Good at Facebook.

Gleit said she and her team hope the latest Safety Check updates continue to help keep the community safe.

» RELATED: Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide 

The new improvements will be rolling out in the “coming weeks” for U.S. users.

Click here to read the full news release.

  Trump, first lady pose with gay RI Teacher of the Year holding lace fan 
    Trump, first lady pose with gay RI Teacher of the Year holding lace fan 
  Senate Democrats try to turn up political heat over GOP health care bill
    Senate Democrats try to turn up political heat over GOP health care bill
  Pregnant woman killed by police after reporting burglary; family demands answers
    Pregnant woman killed by police after reporting burglary; family demands answers
  Amber Alert issued, quickly canceled for Lee County teen
    Amber Alert issued, quickly canceled for Lee County teen
  Watch: Cellphone video appears to show woman setting deadly house fire
    Watch: Cellphone video appears to show woman setting deadly house fire
