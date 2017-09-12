Listen Live
clear-day
88°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
88°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Technology
Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8: Everything you need to know
Close

Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8: Everything you need to know

Apple Unveils New iPhones

Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8: Everything you need to know

By: Kyle Nazario, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CUPERTINO, Calif. -  It’s September, and new iPhones are in the air. Apple invited the press to the Steve Jobs Theater on its new Cupertino, California, Apple Park campus Tuesday to show off the new products after a brief memorial to the theater’s namesake.  

iPhone X: A new, expensive iPhone

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone X, pronounced “iPhone Ten.”

“It is all screen,” Apple Vice President Phil Schiller said. “It is incredible to hold.”

The phone comes in space gray and silver. It is engineered to be water- and dust-resistant. 

>> Read more trending news

The screen is called Super Retina. It measures 5.8 inches diagonally with a 458 ppi pixel density, the highest ever in an iPhone. The Super OLED screen stretches edge to edge with minimal bezel on the front. It supports HDR vision and True Tone, which matches your screen coloring to your surroundings. 

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.
Close

Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8: Everything you need to know

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.

The iPhone X wakes up when you pick it up or tap the screen, even when it’s turned off. To unlock the phone, users swipe up from the bottom. This gesture also acts as a virtual home button. If you swipe up from the bottom and pause without swiping all the way, it opens multitasking. 

﻿Face ID

For security, the iPhone X will use  Face ID. The iPhone will recognize you using a bevy of sensors built into the front of the phone. Schiller claimed the system will work even in the dark. 

The new phones will have better cameras. Again, the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will have one camera and the 5.5-inch 8 Plus will have two. Having two rear cameras allows the 8 Plus to have photography features such as portrait lighting, which adds portrait-style light and shadow to photos. The features will ship in beta this fall.

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 for 64 GB of storage. iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. Preorders begin Friday. Phones will be released Sept. 22.

New Apple Watch with LTE data

Apple Watch Series 3 was announced; it has Long Term Evolution, or LTE, built in. The watch, by having its own data connection, allows users to get texts and stream Apple Music without an external data connection. There is no word on how much this feature will affect battery life.

The new watch model includes a faster processor that supports conversations with Siri. There will be an altimeter -- most useful for skiing and snowboarding -- and a W2 chip for AirPods. 

Despite all this, Apple claims the Series 3 is just “two sheets of paper” thicker than previous models. 

Apple also showed off watchOS 4, the newest operating system for its wearable. WatchOS 4 adds more health-focused features, such as notifying you when your heart rate becomes irregular but you don’t appear to be working out. 

The new Apple Watch is $399 with cellular service and $329 without. Orders begin on Friday, and watches are available on Sept. 22. 

Apple TV 4K

Apple pushed a refreshed version of its set-top box, Apple TV. This version will support 4K resolution for videos. 

It will support high dynamic range videos, or HDR. HDR videos show more detail across different lighting amounts within one shot. 

The TV app, available on iOS and Apple TV, will support live news and sports. 

The new Apple TV is $179, or $199 for more storage. Preorders start Friday, and it launches on Sept. 22. 

iOS 11 details and release date

The iOS 11 will include something called animojis. These are emojis whose faces move to match your expressions. These can be sent to people over iMessage. 

The iOS 11 will release on Sept. 19. 

How to watch the speech

On its website, Apple has a recap of the event, introducing the new products, which was the first from Steve Jobs Theater.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Reports: Florida GOP leader once beat female classmate with claw hammer until it broke
    Reports: Florida GOP leader once beat female classmate with claw hammer until it broke
    Florida GOP officials find themselves in an unusual position after they learned that a newly elected member of the Broward County executive board was once charged with attempted murder in connection with the brutal claw hammer attack of a female classmate at his California prep school. Rupert Tarsey, 28, was elected secretary of the Broward County GOP chapter four months ago, according to the Miami Herald. His new position came into question after a fellow member made the discovery earlier this month.  That member informed Broward County GOP chairman Bob Sutton about Tarsey’s past over the Labor Day weekend. “We were blindsided,” Sutton told the Herald. “He’s a member of the Knights of Columbus, for Christ’s sake. And he came highly recommended by the former chair. We had no idea what his background is. “We want him out, but he is refusing to resign. He deceived us. It looks like he even used a reputation management firm to make sure we wouldn’t find out who he is.” Tarsey, who volunteered on President Donald Trump’s campaign, admitted that he has no intention of resigning his post.  “Why should I resign?” Tarsey asked. “I did nothing wrong, and I was elected. This is just party politics.” Sutton suspended Tarsey from party functions last week.  Tarsey’s real name is Rupert Ditsworth, the Herald reported. He changed his name to Tarsey, his mother’s maiden name, when he moved to Fort Lauderdale two years after the 2007 incident, the newspaper said.  A Los Angeles Times story reported that Tarsey, then 17, was accused of attacking Elizabeth Barcay, an 18-year-old classmate at Harvard-Westlake School in L.A., on May 14, 2007, with a claw hammer, hitting her at least 40 times and splitting open her head. Barcay’s mother, Barbara Hayden, told the Times that her daughter also suffered a shattered leg and a broken nose in the attack.  Tarsey’s parents admitted him to a psychiatric hospital immediately after the assault, the Times reported. He was initially charged as a juvenile with both attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The juvenile case was dropped, and he was rearrested in June 2007, the day after his 18th birthday, so he could be tried as an adult. Prosecutors at the time told the Chronicle, the online newspaper of Harvard-Westlake School, that Tarsey was tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the victim. If convicted of the charges, he faced a possible life sentence. The Times reported that the attack started after Tarsey invited Barcay to ride with him to a juice bar after a big Advanced Placement exam at school. After drinking smoothies and returning to his Jaguar, he grabbed a backpack from the rear seat and placed it between his legs, according to Barcay. Barcay told police that instead of returning to school, Tarsey parked in a residential neighborhood in Studio City, not far from campus. Appearing anxious, she said he told her he was contemplating suicide. When she urged him to return to school to seek help from a counselor, she said he told her, “It isn’t going to happen that way,” the Times reported. Telling her he wasn’t going to kill himself alone, he pulled a claw hammer from his backpack and attacked her, the newspaper said.  A witness walking nearby saw the struggle inside the Jaguar and called 911, the newspaper said.  Tarsey got out of the car, pulled open the passenger-side door and pulled Barcay out by her hair, the Times said. He continued hitting her with the hammer until the tool broke. He then choked her until she bit his finger, the Times reported. That’s when Tarsey got back behind the wheel and drove off.  >> Read more trending news Tarsey ultimately claimed self-defense in the case. “In the end, I pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor,” Tarsey told the Herald. “It’s not the charges that matter, it’s what happens in court.” He argued that he did not change his name to hide who he was, but did so after his parents divorced. He said he is estranged from his father.  After moving to Florida, Tarsey went to college and earned an MBA from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. He is now married with two children and a third on the way. Barcay, who went to prom and graduation in a wheelchair following the attack, went on to study at Williams College. Her alumni information shows that she went on to earn a master’s degree in education from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education.  She is now an elementary school teacher in the Boston area. 
  • President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    President Trump to visit Florida on Thursday to assess damage from Hurricane Irma
    The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump will go to Florida on Thursday to see some of the aftermath from Hurricane Irma, as that state continues to clear debris, and figure out exactly how much damage was done in a wide swath from Jacksonville through South Florida and into the Florida Keys. This would be the second trip in recent weeks to an area hit hard by a tropical system; Mr. Trump made two trips to the Gulf Coast, stopping in Texas and Louisiana, to get a look at damage and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey. “The President’s action during these times demonstrate why he is a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sarah Sanders: President Trump will visit Florida on Thursday following Hurricane Irma https://t.co/83rqzJVwOz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 12, 2017 As to where the President would visit, Sanders told reporters at the daily White House briefing that those specifics weren’t finalized as yet. “Details are still being finalized, we hope to have some of that ironed out later today,” Sanders said.
  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and wife recovering after I-40 car wreck
    Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) and wife recovering after I-40 car wreck
    Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk and his wife were said to be recovering from “non-life threatening injuries” after being involved in a severe car wreck in Tennessee, as the pair were driving back to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. In a statement sent to reporters, Loudermilk’s office said the Georgia Republican was returning by car to Capitol Hill, when his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle. The force of the impact caused the Loudermilks’ car “to leave the road and flip multiple times, coming to rest on the passenger side. Both the Congressman and Mrs. Loudermilk were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries where they were treated and released.” Lifting my friend and colleague @RepLoudermilk and his wife up in prayer as they heal from this accident. Get well soon, friends. https://t.co/MWVX5THsTg — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) September 12, 2017 Like many lawmakers from the south, Loudermilk had been back in his home district in Georgia, helping to deal with the impacts from Hurricane Irma. Once the bad weather associated with that storm had declined, Loudermilk returned via Tennessee, when the accident on I-40 occurred, east of Knoxville.
  • Attorney resigns after tweeting that he'd be 'OK' if Betsy DeVos was assaulted
    Attorney resigns after tweeting that he'd be 'OK' if Betsy DeVos was assaulted
    A Round Rock, Texas, attorney resigned after posting a controversial tweet Friday that caused a firestorm on Twitter. The tweet, which was posted by Robert Ranco, a partner with the Carlson Law Firm, read, “I’m not wishing for it...but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted. #SexualAssault #TitleIX.” >> Read more trending news As U.S. secretary of education, DeVos has recently called for reexamining the federal guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault. The tweet caught the eyes of national news outlets like the Washington Times and Breitbart, as well as Twitter users who snapped screenshots before the account was locked and then deleted.  Law firm managing partner Craig Carlson announced in a statement Monday that Ranco resigned.  “I considered the health of everyone in our organization, promised my partners and my employees that we would act according to the values of our firm, and sat down to speak with Mr. Ranco,” Carlson said.  Carlson stated that with over 75 percent of employees being female, anyone in the company “advocating or even expressing apathy towards sexual assault” would not be accepted. Carlson said Ranco took full responsibility of the tweet. “As a man of faith, believer in forgiveness, and longtime friend, it is my sincere hope that Rob with learn from this experience and go on to have a very successful career,” Carlson ends the statement.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.