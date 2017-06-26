Listen Live
Sports
Track star Alysia Montano competes while five months pregnant
Photo Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Alysia Montano, who is five months pregnant, walks to the starting line for a heat in the first round of the women's 800 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Track star Alysia Montano competed in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championship five months into her pregnancy on Thursday.

Montano clocked 2 minutes 21.4 seconds in the 800 meter at Sacramento State’s Horney Stadium in the 110-degree heat.

Montano, 31, finished her two laps 19 seconds behind the winning time.

While Thursday’s event was inspiring, this isn’t the first time Montano competed while pregnant. In 2014, Montano competed in the 800 meter while she was eight months pregnant with her now 3-year-old daughter.

Montano’s time on Thursday was 11 seconds faster than the first time she ran pregnant.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh, you’re going to be faster than you were last time, because you’re less pregnant,” Montano said, according to The Associated Press. “I’m like, ‘I’m still pregnant.’”

Montano’s personal-best time of 1:57.34 was set in 2010.

While she already proved a pregnant woman could compete in a track event three years ago, Montano was inspired to compete again on Thursday after learning “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot filmed some of her superhero film while pregnant.

Montano paid tribute to Wonder Woman with her shirt on Thursday.

“I wanted Wonder Woman to represent me,” Montano said of her top choice, according to Team USA. “When I found out (Gadot) filmed half the movie five months pregnant, I said, ‘I for sure am signing up for USA nationals.’”

Another athlete, Serena Williams, competed while pregnant. The tennis player said she found out just two days before playing the Australian Open that she was expecting. Williams went on to win the tournament.

