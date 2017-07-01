Listen Live
Tennis
Venus Williams posts personal response about deadly crash on Facebook
Close

Venus Williams posts personal response about deadly crash on Facebook

Photo Credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Venus Williams of the United States of America reacts during her Women's single match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day six of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Venus Williams posts personal response about deadly crash on Facebook

By: Chelsea Todaro Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Venus Williams took to Facebook to respond for the first time on a June 9 intersection crash resulting in a 78-year-old man’s death. 

“I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident,” Williams said on her Facebook page. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

The news of Williams’ crash surfaced on Thursday, three weeks after the incident. 

>> Read more trending news

RELATED: Venus Williams in Palm Beach Gardens crash resulting in man's death

A police report from Palm Beach Gardens found Williams to be at fault for “violating” the right of way, but an investigation continues.  

The wife of the crash victim, Esther Linda Barson,, told police she proceeded westbound through a green light and T-boned Williams’ car. Her husband suffered head injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died on June 22. 

RELATED: How will three new developments transform Northlake Boulevard?

Williams told police she stopped in the median break when traffic forced her to stop, the police report said. She then drove her 2010 Toyota Sequoia through the intersection and she didn’t see Barson’s 2016 Hyundai Accent. 

The family of Jerome Barson filed a wrongful death lawsuit the day after news became public of the fatal crash. The court document demanded a trial by jury and judgment for damages against Williams with interest and costs.

UPDATE: Lawyer for victim's family in Venus Williams crash 'devastated'

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Esther Linda Barson was driving this Hyundai Accent when they T-boned the car driven by Venus Williams. (Photo courtesy the family via Michael Steinger)
Close

Tennis star Venus Williams faces lawsuit in crash that killed man

Photo Credit: Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Esther Linda Barson was driving this Hyundai Accent when they T-boned the car driven by Venus Williams. (Photo courtesy the family via Michael Steinger)

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Jerome Barson, 78, was killed after a crash police say was caused by Palm Beach Gardens-based tennis star Venus Williams. (Photo courtesy the family via Michael Steinger)
Close

Tennis star Venus Williams faces lawsuit in crash that killed man

Photo Credit: Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Jerome Barson, 78, was killed after a crash police say was caused by Palm Beach Gardens-based tennis star Venus Williams. (Photo courtesy the family via Michael Steinger)

Venus Williams of the United States of America reacts during her Women's single match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day six of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
