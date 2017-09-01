Soccer star Wayne Rooney arrested on ‘drink-driving’ charge

Soccer star Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of “drink-driving,” the BBC reported Friday.
England's all-time record scorer, who played for Everton, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on Thursday night, the BBC reported.
Rooney, 31, announced his international retirement last week, after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.
Earlier Thursday, Rooney had been pictured at the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge, with the image appearing on Instagram at 10 p.m., The Independent reported. The photograph was later deleted once reports of Rooney’s alleged arrest became public.
Cheshire police declined to comment and Everton has not responded to the BBC's request for a statement.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself