Ryan O'Callaghan, former Patriots offensive tackle, comes out as gay

Determined to derail President Donald Trump, Democrats thought they had a good chance to spin an upset victory in a special election runoff in Georgia for the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. Instead, they watched in disbelief as the Republican candidate, Karen Handel, won handily in a race that some Democrats had said might well be a ‘referendum’ on the Trump Administration. It left some Congressional Democrats pained, and searching for answers. “We need a genuinely new message, a serious jobs plan that reaches all Americans, and a bigger tent not a smaller one,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who has tried to sharpen the election message of Democrats since coming to Congress after the 2014 election. #Ossof Race better be a wake up call for Democrats – business as usual isn't working. Time to stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 21, 2017 “Let’s be a party of big economic ideas for those with stagnant wages – who seek new industry, fear monopoly, & want good jobs for their kids,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a freshmen elected in 2016. Khanna was more blunt away from Twitter, as he told Reid Epstein of the Wall Street Journal that national Democrats should fire their consultants, and seek out a different election message. Surprised and disappointed by the large margin in the GA special. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 21, 2017 The official reaction from the campaign arm of House Democrats – the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – was that Ossoff had run a very good race in Red State America, and that Democrats “have the momentum heading into 2018.” “Ossoff’s close margin demonstrates the potential for us to compete deep into the battlefield,” said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM). And frankly, if you look at the vote totals in Georgia, and another special election on Tuesday in South Carolina, it’s now four straight special elections where Democrats have done dramatically better than back in November. But moral victories only get you so far – and Democrats are clearly chafing at their inability to turn the tables on President Trump. While Democrats wondered what went wrong, the White House celebrated the victory. Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a 'referendum on POTUS @realDonaldTrump'. You were right. #winning — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 21, 2017 “Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!” the President tweeted, soon after Trumps returned from dinner with Vice President Pence and his wife.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself