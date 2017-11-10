Aly Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics and a two-time national team captain, said she was sexually abused by former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, CBS News reported.

In an interview that will be aired on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Raisman, 23, accuses Nassar of sexual abuse. Nassar already faces 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and could receive a life sentence in prison, ESPN reported.

More than 140 women are now suing Nassar and his former employer, Michigan State University. Attorneys for the alleged victims, USA Gymnastics, the school and other parties to the lawsuit are engaged in court-ordered mediation in an effort to reach a settlement.

Raisman, who was also captain of the 2012 Games in London, is the second member of the "Fierce Five" U.S. women's gymnastics team -- and third Olympian overall -- to allege abuses by Nassar, ESPN reported. McKayla Maroney alleged abuse by Nassar dating back to 2009, when she was just 13.

Raisman told “60 Minutes” that she spoke to FBI investigators after serving as national team captain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In the interview, Raisman said she didn't know why it took so long for allegations against Nassar to come forward.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?" she said on “60 Minutes.”

“What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?” she said.

Raisman discusses her experiences in a new book, “Fierce,” CBS News reported. The book will be released on Nov. 14.

“I'm really upset because it's been -- I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just -- I can't -- every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think -- I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this,” Raisman said on “60 Minutes.”

USA Gymnastics, in a statement to "60 Minutes," said it was "very sorry that any athlete has been harmed" and that "we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe."