New York bowler rolls perfect game in 86.9 seconds

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Bowling a perfect game is difficult, but rolling a 300 game in less than 90 seconds is mind-boggling.

Ben Ketola of Preble, New York, rolled 12 consecutive strikes at 281 Bowl in Cortland on April 5, racing from lane to lane and finishing in 86.9 seconds, Syracuse.com reported.

The 23-year-old, who works at 281 Bowl, used a different ball on each lane and collected strikes on each of the alley’s 10 lanes. Then he ran back to lanes 1 and 2 to complete the unusual perfect game.

“It was fun to do. I honestly wasn't expecting to do it,” Ketola, who averages 225 per game, told Syracuse.com. “I just wanted to see how quickly I could get across the house and get strikes.”

There is no official speed category in the official United States Bowling Congress' record books, but Ketola wanted to try to beat what had been billed as the world’s fastest game by professional bowler Tom Dougherty. Ketola had watched a 2015 YouTube video posted by Dougherty, who threw 12 strikes over 12 lanes in 1 minute, 50.99 seconds.

“One day while I was practicing I decided I wanted to give it a try and see if I could do it,” Ketola told Syracuse.com.

Ketola, who said he bowls at least 50 games a week, tried three times April 1 but his best effort was seven strikes in a row and 11 out of 12 in 1:35. On April 5, co-worker John Bishop challenged Ketola to try for the record again after their shift was over. Bishop filmed the attempt on his cellphone camera.

Ketola didn't see most of his strikes as he sprinted to each lane for his next shot. He used eight of his own bowling balls and two house balls to set the record, Syracuse.com reported.

“I saw it as a challenge,” Ketola told Syracuse.com. “Next time I may set up all spares on the lanes and see how fast I can make those.”