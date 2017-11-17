Listen Live
clear-night
61°
H 78
L 59

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
61°
Mostly Sunny
H 78° L 59°
  • clear-night
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 78° L 59°
  • clear-day
    76°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 78° L 59°
  • clear-night
    68°
    Evening
    Clear. H 78° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Sports
NCAA champion South Carolina women decline White House invitation
Close

NCAA champion South Carolina women decline White House invitation

NCAA champion South Carolina women decline White House invitation
Photo Credit: Icon Sports Wire/Corbis via Getty Images
South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley and her undefeated Gamecocks squad declined an invitation to the White House to celebrate the team's 2016-2017 national title.

NCAA champion South Carolina women decline White House invitation

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said the only invitation that interests her is one to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

>> Read more trending news

That was one of the reasons why Staley declined an invitation from the White House to attend a ceremony Friday to honor college sports’ championship teams, ESPN reported.

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow's event, but we will not be able to attend,” Staley said in a statement. “As I've been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

The White House did not provide a list of the teams attending, ESPN reported.

The Gamecocks won their first national championship in April. At the time, Staley said the team would go to the White House because “it's what it stands for. It's what national champions do.”

However, Staley told The Associated Press in September that the South Carolina squad had yet to receive an invitation.

“That in itself speaks volumes,” she said, adding that she was not sure the Gamecocks would accept an invitation after “some things transpired over the last few months,” ESPN reported.

President Donald Trump hosted the 2016 NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers at the White House in June. The University of North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Daycare where 3-year-old died in van will close, owner says
    Daycare where 3-year-old died in van will close, owner says
    The owner of the day care where a 3-year-old boy was left in a hot van to die has agreed to keep it closed for good.   Myles Hill was left in a locked van at the Little Miracles Academy at 900 Plymouth Avenue in August, investigators said.   Investigators with the Department of Children and Families and the attorneys for Little Miracles attended a hearing Thursday to discuss proper punishment.   Audrey Thornton, the owner of Little Miracles Academy, is fighting to keep her other daycare facility at John Young Parkway and West Colonial Drive open, investigative reporter Karla Ray learned.    Investigators with DCF said Hill was marked “present” at the day care. DCF Investigators said it was pure negligence on the daycare employee's part.   “To say their operations are shoddy would be an understatement. They have not demonstrated the capacity to take care of children,” DCF regional general counsel Shane DeBoard said.   Deborah Saint Charles was driving the van and failed to do any checks to make sure no children were in the vehicle before she left, investigators said. She faces charges of aggravated manslaughter.    “What we had was an employee who had a bad day,” attorney Robert Nesmith, with the Little Miracles Academy said. “All of these things centered around the transportation element of this operation. There was nothing to suggest that they weren't otherwise good facilities.”   DCF had cited Little Miracles Academy in the past for not keeping proper transpiration logs.   Investigators said no one at either facility noticed Hill was gone all day. He was left in the van for nearly 12 hours, investigators said.   “How can you say this only had to do with the transport element when no one inside either facility asked about where he was that day?” Karla Ray asked Nesmith.   “I really don't understand what part of this you don't understand. I've already said I'm not going to speak about it at this time,” Nesmith responded.   The state and Little Miracles have until December 6 to write up their final proposals and get them to the administrative judge. The judge will have the final decision.
  • Light Up UCF, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and DeLand’s Fall Festival – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Light Up UCF, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and DeLand’s Fall Festival – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley There just isn’t a better time of year than now to get out and enjoy the bounty of events and entertainment that Central Florida has to offer. icFlorida reporter and Power 95.3 personality Estee Martin stopped by Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley to talk about some of top picks for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: 10th Annual Light Up UCF Kick off the holidays at CFE Arena and the University of Central Florida with the annual holiday festival, Light Up UCF. Opening Friday, this year’s festival offers 45 nights of ice skating, a world-class choreographed lightshow with new music, free holiday movies, live entertainment, rides such as the Ferris Wheel, Light Up Express kids train, and much more. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Mickey, Santa and Disney friends at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. It’s a Christmas party like no other, with joyful music, a shimmering Cinderella Castle, live entertainment, dazzling fireworks, a cheery parade, characters in their festive finery and Magic Kingdom Park decked out and more magical for merry-making guests of all ages. ﻿25th Anniversary DeLand Fall Festival of the Arts﻿ Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and surround yourself with art and music at the 25th Anniversary DeLand Fall Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday in historic downtown DeLand. More than 150 outstanding artists will exhibit a wide variety of fine art while exciting musical performances entertain throughout both days. There is also a full slate of fun and artsy activities for the children. The weather looks incredibly nice for the weekend, but will you need a sweater or jacket? Before heading out, check the Weekend Events Forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: DogFest Walk ‘n Roll at Lake Lily Park UCF 4 Rivers Smokehouse Parking Lot Party Retro Game Night - 80s Edition at Regional History Center  There are so many fun things happening throughout Central Florida. Find out about them at icFlorida.com.
  • GOP pushes ahead on tax reform – Senate debate to start after Thanksgiving
    GOP pushes ahead on tax reform – Senate debate to start after Thanksgiving
    After winning full House approval of a GOP tax reform measure, Republicans on Thursday night took another step forward in their quest for sweeping changes to the federal tax code, as the Senate Finance Committee approved a slightly different tax reform bill, setting up a debate on the Senate floor following a Thanksgiving break in Congress. “This is a good bill that delivers on our promise to provide middle class tax relief and grow our economy,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), after his panel finished up an at times chippy four days of work. The 14-12 vote in Hatch’s Senate Finance Committee came nine hours after the House had voted along party lines to approve a Republican tax reform package, as GOP lawmakers cheered when they reached a majority. “We voted to cut your taxes, because it’s time that the hardworking people of this country get a break,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. Big win today in the House for GOP Tax Cuts and Reform, 227-205. Zero Dems, they want to raise taxes much higher, but not for our military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017 Ryan and his top lieutenants were able to keep the tax bill moving by convincing some GOP lawmakers to vote for the bill, even though they had concerns about the details of the measure. “This is not the bill I would have written,” said Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), “but the cuts in this bill are very broad, and the substantial reduction in the complexity of the tax code will benefit even those who do not see direct cuts to their income taxes.” In fact, during two days of debate on the House floor, a number of Republicans – who voted for the bill – publicly took time to express their hope that a variety of provisions would be changed in the measure. The biggest flashpoint in the House for Republicans remains the changes that block most state and local tax deductions, which drew sharp opposition from GOP lawmakers in New York, New Jersey and California. “Adding back in the property tax deduction up to $10,000 was progress, but not enough progress,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who voted against the bill. “This fight is not over,” Zeldin added. I voted NO on the tax bill today to protect Long Island and NY. While the bill passed, I will continue the fight. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) November 16, 2017 Next stop for tax reform will be the Senate floor, where the magic legislative formula may prove a bit trickier for GOP leaders, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his party’s plan “will bring lasting relief to middle-class families, small businesses and American workers.” “When the Senate returns after Thanksgiving, I will bring this must-pass legislation to the floor for further debate and open consideration,” McConnell added. But like an earlier debate over health care, McConnell can only afford to lose two Republican votes, and already there are rumblings from more than that, like from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is demanding changes on how small business and pass through businesses are impacted by tax reform. “People realize we have a problem here,” Johnson told reporters, saying he’s been getting a lot of people telling him, “stand firm, you are absolutely right” on helping small business. “Not necessarily what I was expecting,” Johnson admitted with a smile. Other Republicans on the bubble on tax reform include Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who blocked health care reform earlier this year, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted against that health care plan as well. Also, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who publicly rebuked President Trump in recent weeks. If the GOP tax reform bill is going to be changed at all, it will have to come from within Republican ranks in the Senate, leaving Democrats stewing on the sidelines. “The public always knows that when the Republicans are in power, the first thing they want to do is give tax cuts to the rich,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who got into a late night spat with the Senate Finance Committee chairman. Tense moment between Sen. Brown and Sen. Hatch after Brown says GOP tax cut is 'for the rich.' Hatch responds: 'Don’t spew that stuff on me' pic.twitter.com/57zEA03a6b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 17, 2017 “This is such a scam,” said Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO), as Democrats could only express their frustrations, unable to stop the GOP tax effort. Adding to the aggravation of Democrats is the inclusion of a provision in the Senate bill that would repeal the tax penalty from the individual mandate under the Obama health law. In a speech on Thursday night to tax group, Vice President Mike Pence made clear the White House wants that provision in a final bill. “Repealing the individual mandate tax at the heart of Obamacare is a tax cut for millions of hard working Americans,” the Vice President said.
  • Rapper Eve defends herself for critique of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine cover
    Rapper Eve defends herself for critique of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine cover
    Eve has made her debut week on “The Talk” memorable already. The rapper and actress was officially announced as a co-host of the daytime talk show Tuesday. Ebony reported that on Thursday’s show, she and co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne discussed Nicki Minaj’s controversial and not-at-all-safe-for-work Paper Magazine cover. >> Read more trending news “I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop.’ She’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her, but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” she said. “I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well.”  Related: Rapper Eve to join CBS ‘The Talk’ show “For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are. It’s a responsibility whether you like it or not. “As I’ve gotten older, I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting. I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off -- with my brain,” the rapper said. For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip-hop. I just don’t think it’s right. Period.” Despite Eve’s message to The Kingdom, Minaj’s fans were quick to defend the MC on Twitter, even calling out Eve’s past when she worked as a stripper at age 18 and intimate photos of her were leaked. Eve responded to Nicki’s fans on Twitter after the show aired, saying, “A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!!” Eve wasn’t the only co-host who chimed in. Underwood said the cover took away from the music. “It’s so graphic and I just don’t think girls need to see that and think it’s the way to go.” “Madonna did this, like, 30 years ago,” Osbourne said. “It’s about your music not about your love of looking a certain way. It’s great you’re a beautiful young woman and you’re also a talented woman. You don’t need to take it down to this level.” Minaj hasn’t addressed any of the comments.
  • Texas sheriff goes after truck owner with ‘F**k’ Trump decal
    Texas sheriff goes after truck owner with ‘F**k’ Trump decal
    A Texas sheriff is publicly going after the owner of a pickup truck with a large anti-President Trump decal on the back window. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls posted a photo on Facebook showing a white, GMC Sierra with a decal appearing to read, “F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him.”  The post has since been deleted but can be seen below: (Facebook post) Sheriff Nehls threatened to bring disorderly conduct charges against the driver, saying he received calls, texts and emails recently from people who took offense at the language on the sticker. Houston station KPRC 2 spoke with the driver of the truck, Karen Forsenca, who said she and her husband have had the decal on their truck for almost a year. She said she and her husband stand by the stickers and don’t plan on taking them down.  Forsenca said she and her husband don’t believe they have broken any laws.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.