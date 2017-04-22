Giants’ ace Madison Bumgarner injured in dirt bike accident 

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner was placed on the disabled list after suffering rib and shoulder injuries when he crashed his dirt bike on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.
The Giants’ ace, who has led the team to three World Series titles, suffered bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder in the accident, which occurred on the team's off-day in Denver, ESPN reported.
The Giants said they were unsure how long Bumgarner will be on the DL and plan to re-evaluate his injuries next week.
“He’s definitely very important to this club,” right fielder Hunter Pence told the Chronicle. “He’s a leader. It’s a big deal. We just hope he’s OK.”
Bumgarner told pitching coach Dave Righetti by text message that he was “a little beat up,” the Chronicle reported.
Bumgarner pitched in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Kansas City, allowing one run in six innings.
Giants manager said that Bumgarner was “very remorseful.”
“Here's a young guy, like a lot of us who think we're invincible, he's just having fun that day, hit a slippery spot and went down,” Bochy told ESPN. “I'm sure, looking at it now, Madison wishes he wouldn't have gotten on [the bike]. … Unfortunately, an accident happened.”
