Warriors unanimously decline White House visit, per reports

It didn’t take the Golden State Warriors long to decide to skip the traditional championship White House visit.

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Warriors unanimously voted to decline the White House ceremony honoring their Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to several reports, including one by CNBC analyst Josh Brown.

The Warriors attended the White House ceremony to honor their 2015 NBA Finals title when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

The news comes the day after Clemson visited the White House in honor of their National Championship win over Alabama in January.

The Warriors’ rejection of the White House’s invitation builds on the sentiment expressed by several New England Patriots who announced they would not attend the Trump White House ceremony in April. Notable Patriots, who missed the April ceremony were Tom Brady -- who said he would not attend for personal reasons -- Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennett and Danny Amendola.

Thirty-four Patriots were present for the White House ceremony to honor their Super Bowl 51 win, which was a similar number of attendees to when the Patriots won in 2004 and 2005, according to Patriots spokesman Stacey James.

