A security guard is being criticized on social media after ejecting a fan and taking a baseball from a child during an Atlanta Braves game in SunTrust Park on Wednesday night.

After Braves player Rio Ruiz hit a ball down the right field line at the bottom of the eight inning, a fan reached over the outfield wall with his glove, snagged the ball and handed the ball to a child.

Video appears to show a security guard jump over the wall and eject the fan from the stadium for interfering with live play. The security guard also told the boy that he couldn’t keep the ball he was holding, then took it from him.

After Wednesday night’s game, Braves officials contacted the boy’s family and gave him a Freddie Freeman-signed ball, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The boy was also invited back to a game to celebrate his birthday in July.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Braves, 12-5 in extra innings.

There was plenty of reaction on Twitter to the incident, from media and fans who watched it unfold on their televisions.

@Braves yeah, don't grab a live ball, but there was no reason the kid couldn't keep it. that was tough to watch @Braves — highpockets jackson (@jacksontaigu) May 25, 2017

Bruh that Braves worker needs to chill. Give the ball to the kid. Slow down. Acting like the guy murdered someone — Jordan (@theClemsonJ) May 25, 2017

Bad PR #Braves usher snatching foul ball from little kid #FunAtTheBallpark — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) May 25, 2017

Yeah, kick the dad, but @Braves crew stealing the ball from a kid. #COMEONMAN pic.twitter.com/ShzN2NN9bo — David Champagne (@ChampagneSuite) May 25, 2017

@theClemsonJ Someone should've told him this 😂 pic.twitter.com/5ZC0swPQFd — i dont care anymore (@wipeugh) May 25, 2017

#Braves have reached out to that family and the kid who lost that baseball will get a team signed ball. Good work @Braves. (h/t @kapaya1234) — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) May 25, 2017