Baseball
Tensions high, suspensions levied in Braves-Jays series
Close

Tensions high, suspensions levied in Braves-Jays series

Tensions high, suspensions levied in Braves-Jays series
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Toronto's Jose Bautistis was hit by a first-inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Thursday

Tensions high, suspensions levied in Braves-Jays series

By: David O'Brien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

ATLANTA -  In the hours leading to the final game Thursday night in a contentious home-and-home series between the Braves and Blue Jays, fallout continued from Wednesday’s wild 8-4 win by Atlanta. It included confirmation of Freddie Freeman’s fractured wrist after being hit by a pitch, a two-game suspension for a Toronto player’s use of a homophobic slur, and more criticism of Jose Bautista for his bat-flip and stares at Braves players not at all amused by the antics.

>> Read more trending news

Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games by the Blue Jays for shouting a homophobic slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte in the seventh inning, which led to the first of two benches-and-bullpens-clearing incidents (Bautista would cause the second one just an inning later). Major League Baseball is also investigating the incident and could levy further discipline.

Pillar, upset at being “quick-pitched” by Motte — Pillar struck out on the outside pitch to end the inning — shouted the slur at Motte, which was clear to anyone watching the game on television and reading Pillar’s lips, and audible to many fans in the seating sections behind home plate. Both benches and bullpens cleared as players raced onto the field, though no punches or shoving resulted before the scrum was broken up and play continued.

Pillar called Motte after the game to apologize, and on his Twitter account Pillar said he’d used “inappropriate language” and that, “By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I am completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the organization in this position.”

Motte didn’t make himself available to reporters following the game or before Thursday’s series finale.

Pillar wrote on his Twitter account that he had “apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night.”

Part of the team’s written statement said, “The Toronto Blue Jays are extremely disappointed by the comments made by Kevin Pillar” and that “in no way is this kind of behavior accepted or tolerated, nor is it reflective of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be.” 

An inning later, Bautista repeated behavior that he has, on the other hand, become known for. With similar results as previous incidents, though he didn’t get punched like he did a year ago.

With the Braves leading 8-3 in the eighth inning, Bautista riled the Braves when he homered off Braves reliever Eric O’Flaherty and flipped his bat. As Bautista rounded first base in front of Jace Peterson, the Braves’ fill-in first baseman shouted to Bautista to let him know what Peterson thought of the bat flip and staring at O’Flaherty. Bautista briefly looked as though he were about to stop — Peterson said Thursday it would not have been pretty if Bautista had stopped — before the Blue Jays veteran continued his trot around the bases.

“That’s something that’s making the game tough to watch lately,” O’Flaherty said afterward. “It’s just turned into look-at-me stuff, it’s not even about winning anymore. Guy wants to hit a home run in a five-run game, pimp it, throw the bat around — I mean, I don’t know. It’s frustrating as a pitcher. I didn’t see it at the time, but I saw the video — he looked at me, tried to make eye contact. It’s just tired. We’ve seen it from him, though.”

This wasn’t anything quite like Bautista’s over-the-top bat flip against the Rangers in the 2015 playoffs, when he tossed it at least 20 feet in the air in the direction of the Rangers dugout. But given the game situation — Braves led by five runs and bases were empty — the flip and subsequent hard stares from Bautista irked the Braves.

When Bautista crossed home plate and stared at Kurt Suzuki, the Braves catcher stepped up and told him what he thought of the whole incident, too. As they two exchanged words, the benches and bullpens cleared again. Order was again restored without punches thrown or ejections.

After the game, O’Flaherty delivered a withering line about Bautista: “I’m surprised he’s ready to fight again after last year. But he’s throwing some looks around so … it’s what it is.”

He was referencing a famous punch May 15, 2016, when the Rangers’ Rougned Odor hit Bautista with a devastating right hand, after the Texas second baseman took offense to Bautista’s hard slide and then punished him when Bautista dared shove Odor as things escalated.

If Bautista had stopped at first base Wednesday, the stage was set for a potentially similar incident with Peterson, a former college football defensive back and linebacker who wasn’t about to back down if the situation had gone next-level.

“I’m not out looking to start a fight,” Peterson said. “But for me it’s just about situations, I think different situations you can handle the way the game’s going and do things differently. Bautista’s a great player. I don’t think he did it with intent, but he did it. At that moment it kind of triggered me. I felt like we were disrespected a little bit. Now it’s just time to go on and play baseball.”

In the first inning Thursday, Julio Teheran threw inside on the first pitch to Bautista and hit him in the thigh with the second pitch. This time, Bautista didn’t stare at the pitcher. He trotted to first base.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Wonder Woman wow
    Wonder Woman wow
    If you loved the trailer for Wonder Woman, you'll like what Mashable is saying this morning.  A small group of film writers got to see the movie last night and they think Wonder Woman is pretty great. One writer tweets - It's exciting, powerful, bold and simply wonderful. Some called it the best DC movie since THE DARK NIGHT. The movie opens in the U.S. June 2.
  • Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    Woman’s sudden death day after giving birth leaves family stunned, devastated
    A Louisiana women’s sudden death the day after giving birth has left her family, including her partner and the father of her child, devastated and mourning her loss. Sarah Bertrand, 29, gave birth to her new baby, Julian, on May 9. The next day she was dead. >> Read more trending news “Just over 24 hours later… Sarah died of a pulmonary embolism that stopped her heart instantly,” the baby’s father and Bertrand’s partner Jean Luc Montou wrote on a GoFundMe page. Montou shared photos to Facebook of Sarah holding her newborn at the hospital, surrounded by her family. “I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby,” Montou said.  “While she will be missed so much, I want to honor her memory by raising Julian to be the best man I can make him, but it will be so hard with her sudden loss.” Bertrand’s funeral was held on Tuesday. Montou is still grieving, writing on Facebook that her loss “still stings deep.” “It still feels unfair, and I still feel helpless without her. The world is definitely a dark place without Sarah for us.” Montou launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral expenses and the cost of raising his newborn alone. >> Related: Mother with cancer dies a day after delivering twins So far the campaign has raised more than $11,000, $3,000 more than the original goal.  
  • Florida black bear killed in early morning crash in Orlando
    Florida black bear killed in early morning crash in Orlando
    It’s bear mating season in Florida and agents from the Florida Wildlife Commission have cautioned of increased visibility of black bears.  Right on cue, we got word this morning of the death of a black bear in traffic in Orlando.  We’re told a Jeep hit the bear shortly after 7:00 am today.  After getting word of the collision, we sent our helicopter Air One to check it out.  After searching for a moment, we found the bear in the center median at Hiawassee Road 
  • Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Free George Thorogood concert, Fringe Festival, and Ace Café opening – the icFlorida ‘Fun 3’
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley Just one week before the unofficial start of summer, the temperatures are heating up and there is no shortage of good times to be had. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid a visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley early Friday morning to talk about some of the best bets for weekend fun. The icFlorida Fun 3: WMMO Downtown Concert Series with George Thorogood & The Destroyers The next installment of WMMO's incredibly popular and FREE Downtown Concert Series features iconic blues act George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Saturday evening at City Commons Plaza. With Thorogood’s signature gravely vocals and gritty guitar licks, the band’s high-energy boogie-blues will have fans grooving all night long to hits such as “I Drink Alone,” “Bad to the Bone,” 'Move It on Over,' 'Who Do You Love?' and many more. 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival The 26th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival unleashes comedy, creativity and culture on Central Florida live theater fans, with daily performances through May 29th. A most unique cultural event, ‘Fringe’ showcases hundreds of theatrical performances encompassing a wide array of genres and mediums, including theatre, music, dance and art. Ace Café Orlando Grand Opening Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, makes its debut on Friday. Kick-start the grand opening of the full-throttle, rock ‘n roll destination with a full weekend of action-packed fun, featuring motor-centric dining, shopping, cool cars, hot bikes, live rock ‘n roll music and much more. There is a possibility of rain this weekend. Before you head out check icFlorida’s weekend events forecast from WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields. 3 More Fun Things: Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival Orlando Science Center’s Mess Fest! American Muscle Car Show There’s a whole lot more fun things happening that you can find out about at icFlorida.com.
  • Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    Police: Ohio mother shoots 2 children
    A Dayton, Ohio, mother has been arrested after police say she shot two of her children  -- an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- in the head Thursday morning.  According to The Associated Press, the children are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital. Another child, an 11-year-old daughter, who was at home at the time of the shooting, was not hurt. >> Read more trending news The mother, Claudena Helton, 30, has been booked into Montgomery County Jail at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, police said. A handgun was recovered at the home. Helton has prior child endangering charges in Dayton. >>PHOTOS: Police respond to the scene, neighbors react At the shooting scene, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she saw the mother wandering naked and asked another neighbor to get a sheet to cover her. “She was just walking around in circles,” said the woman, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “She wouldn’t blink. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t aggressive. She wasn’t anything. She was … blank.” The woman said that when an officer grabbed Helton by the arm, “she didn’t resist,” the neighbor said. “She just looked lost and zoned out.” Police Chief Richard Biehl said the mother shot the children inside the home and then took them outside. Dayton police Major Eric Henderson said police found the children in the front yard of the property.  “It’s an unfortunate incident,” Henderson said. “These are very traumatic events for the community. ... This is one of the toughest,” Biehl said. As to why a mother would shoot her own children, Biehl said: “I don’t think we have an answer for that right now,” adding that there may be a potential mental health issue and a perceived threat. Why the children were shot has not been determined yet. Biehl told The AP that prosecutors and detectives are discussing criminal charges against the mother. Helton was in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night pending filing of formal charges.
