Listen Live
clear-night
65°
H 89°
L 68°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
65°
Clear
H 89° L 68°
  • clear-night
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Baseball
Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Willie McCovey pardoned by president
Close

Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Willie McCovey pardoned by president

Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Willie McCovey pardoned by president
Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
President Obama pardoned Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey on a decades old conviction for tax evasion. 

Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Willie McCovey pardoned by president

By: Shelby Lin Erdman Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Baseball Hall of Famer and All-Star slugger Willie Covey was one of 64 people pardoned by President Barack Obama this week, decades after conviction on tax evasion charges.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama, not only for this kind of gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans,” Covey said in a statement issued by the San Francisco Giants.

>> Read more trending stories 

“He will be deeply missed, and I wish him all the best in the future,” Covey said

He and fellow Hall of Famer Duke Snider, who died in 2011, pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges back in 1995 for unreported income from memorabilia shows. They both received a sentence of two years probation and a $5,000 fine.

McCovey, 79, is a senior advisor with the Giants. He primarily played first base, mainly for the Giants, during his 22 seasons as a major leaguer and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986 for, among other statistics, his career total of 521 home runs.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    A South Florida teen is being charged as an adult after deputies monitoring his social media pages arrested him this month on gun-related charges. >> Read more trending news  Joshua Troutman, 17, was transferred from juvenile custody to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges that include possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm in public and grand theft of a firearm. He also has multiple open cases in juvenile court, including charges of carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft and burglary. During his initial court appearance on Friday, Judge Caroline Caroline Shepherd ordered Troutman’s open juvenile cases be reviewed and set his bond on the adult charges at $50,000. He was also placed on in-house arrest with an electronic monitor and ordered to have possession of neither weapons nor devices that can access the internet. According to the arrest report, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s detective last month monitored postings by Troutman on social-media sites, including Facebook and Instagram. The detective noted that Troutman posted several pictures and videos with multiple firearms in his waist, hands and pockets. Troutman is currently classified as a juvenile delinquent and is not allowed to possess firearms, investigators said. Authorities say he has a history of burglary and resisting arrest with violence. He remains under supervision as a juvenile until his 19th birthday. “He is a danger to the community,” a prosecutor said in court Friday. Investigators say Troutman posted one video of himself firing shots from a small-caliber firearm into the ground in his backyard. After being taken into custody, he reportedly told deputies he stole a gun from a box stored in a shed at an unspecified residence in Boynton Beach. When asked about the fired shots seen on video, Troutman told deputies he was only shooting into the ground and did not hurt anyone, the report said.
  • Large brush fire prompts evacuation of Indian Lake Estates in Polk County
    Large brush fire prompts evacuation of Indian Lake Estates in Polk County
      Polk County Fire Rescue issued a mandatory evacuation order to residents of the Indian Lake Estates subdivision Friday, as large scale brush fire moved closer to their homes.   The Florida Forest Service has responded to the fire and used tractors to create plow lines in an attempt to protect structures from the blaze.   PCFR's Facebook page said, “Fire crews need residents to leave the area so firefighters can protect structures”   The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Whales for displaced residents.   This is the second time this year Indian Lake Estates residents have been evacuated due to a brush fire.
  • Orange County Sheriff; new charges filed in death of teen Melanie Medina
    Orange County Sheriff; new charges filed in death of teen Melanie Medina
    One day after ruling the shooting death of the 15 year old an accident, Ramsys Cruz Abreu, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, unlawful disposal of human remains and possession of cannabis.   He was originally charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with Medina’s death. However, that charge was dropped Thursday.   The body of 15-year-old Melanie Medina was found April 11, dumped on the side of Ziegler Road in Orange County.   Cruz Abreu told investigators that on the night of Medina’s death, he was in the car with her and a 16-year-old girl and that three had stopped at Krispy Kreme across from the Mall of Millenia when he heard a loud bang and saw a bright flash.   He says Medina grabbed her neck as blood poured out and died within minutes. He said he and the 16-year-old discussed dumping her body because the teen was afraid for anyone finding out she had a gun.   Medina's family and the public want to know why, the 16-year-old girl who admitted to pulling the trigger will not be charged in connection with Medina's death.
  • Florida Senator Frank Artiles who used racial slur resigns
    Florida Senator Frank Artiles who used racial slur resigns
    A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues has resigned. Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, four days after he used the 'n-word' and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol. He later apologized on the Senate floor. Democrats were calling for his expulsion and Republican leadership began an investigation into whether Artiles violated Senate rules. Artiles said in his resignation letter his actions are now a distraction to his colleagues, the legislative process and Floridians. His resignation is effective immediately. Florida Democratic Party Chair Stephen Bittel issued the following statement on Artiles' resignation from the Senate: 'The Florida Democratic Party began calling for Artiles' resignation as soon as news hit of his racist and sexist remarks toward his Senate colleagues. 'Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate and the Republican Party of Florida have been content with letting Artiles off with just a slap on the wrist – his roommate, Republican Rep. Jose Oliva, even saying that Artiles has 'acted honorably'. We are pleased that the residents of District 40 will no longer bear the burden of being represented by someone with a history of violence and bigotry and that they will have the opportunity to vote for a senator (who) represents their values.' Florida Senate President Joe Negron (R-Stuart) on Friday released a statement regarding the resignation of Artiles. “Sen. Artiles made the right decision. As Sen. Artiles has noted, he holds himself responsible and accountable for his actions and comments. “Despite the events of the last week, Sen. Artiles has a long and proud record of public service. We all owe him a debt of gratitude for serving our country in the United State Marine Corps, where he fought for our freedom in the Global War on Terror. Additionally, his years of service in the Florida House and Senate demonstrate a commitment to helping others that will not end with his departure from the Senate. My Senate colleagues and I wish Sen. Artiles and his family well. “Sen. (Perry) Thurston has informed me that he is withdrawing his Rule 1.43 complaint. Accordingly, I have directed the special master to close her investigation. No further action by the Senate will be taken in regard to this matter.”
  • Queen Elizabeth celebrates 91st birthday
    Queen Elizabeth celebrates 91st birthday
    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday quietly Friday, with no formal engagements planned, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news  Artillery gun salutes at the Tower of London and in Hyde Park marked the occasion, as the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch spent her birthday privately. Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in Bruton Street in central London, Reuters reported. She became queen in 1952 at age 25, ascending to the throne upon the death of her father, George VI. Despite her age, she still regularly carries out official duties. However, she has curtailed her engagements, passing them along to her son and heir, Prince Charles; and her grandsons, princes William and Harry. Asked if she was feeling well during a trip to Northern Ireland last year, she quipped “Well, I'm still alive,” Reuters reported. The queen has an official birthday in June which is publicly marked with a large parade of soldiers through central London, according to Reuters.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.